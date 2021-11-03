The overseas TV series tours: a journey on the small screen between New York and California

With the official announcement of the reopening of the US borders to European tourists vaccinated from November 8, the return to normality (or almost) in the world of non-European travel is getting closer and closer. After all, the idea of ​​a trip on the road on Route 66, a shopping stroll on Fifth Avenue or a tan in Santa Monica are part of dreams of many travelers.

The States they have always been one of those destinations that one dreams of reaching at least once in a lifetime, and the enormous variety of proposals certainly makes it suitable for a vast audience. Including that of the TV series.

Travel and television? A combination that many find a winner. It is in Italy, where thanks to series such as One step away from heaven the area of ​​Lake Braies has seen a surge in visitors or in Sicily, where real Montalbano themed tours are organized. It is in Europe, perhaps to reach the places of game of Thrones scattered across Malta, Ireland, the Basque Country and Iceland. And it is, of course, in the United States of America, where production for the small and large screen is certainly in constant turmoil, and not even the pandemic has managed to stop it.

Ready to discover three American tours inspired by the hottest productions of recent months? Let’s go!

Billions, the New York you don’t know (yet)

Forget Carrie Bradshaw’s Big Apple in Sex and the City or the glittering atmospheres of the Upper East Side in Gossip Girl. Today the city is experiencing a second life, thanks to new skyscrapers and the redevelopment of areas that until a few years ago were not at the center of tourist travel.

The tour to discover the places of Billions, the Showtime series about federal prosecutor Chuck Rhoades (starring Paul Giamatti, Golden Globe winner for Barney’s version) now in its sixth season, takes us to an alternative but no less interesting New York.

Arriving in town on a convenient direct Neos flight, the Billions tour will begin in Brooklyn on Eighth Street at Wendy’s and Chuck’s home, taking you back through Brooklyn Heights Promenade and the DUMBO neighborhood. A ferry will then take you to Manhattan arriving on Liberty Street, where the Rhoades Attorney’s Office is located.

The New York of this acclaimed TV series is also that of the Municipal Building in Manhattan, the Milan Condominum on the Fifth and Columbus Circle, where modern and breathtaking architecture dominates. Between incredible contrasts and towering buildings, this tour will make you nostalgic for Big Apple even before leaving!

Becoming Iron Man, between California and Nevada

Raise your hand if you don’t love the Marvel world. The superheroes who first conquered the world of comics, then that of the big and small screen, are increasingly the protagonists of a trend with global success. Even in the world of travel.

To discover the places of the invincible protagonist of action and science fiction films, there is nothing better than a trip to Sunny State. California, as we know, is a harbinger of incredible emotions: you can choose it for its surfing beaches, to discover the LGBT scene of Castro in San Francisco or in the parks of the giant sequoias. Between Alcatraz, San Diego (on the border with Tijuana in Mexico) and Yosemite park, the tourist here is really spoiled for choice.

But if your trip is inspired by Iron Man, then there are some places not to be missed. In fact, it starts from Walt Disney Concert Hall of Los Angeles where Tony Stark participates in the charity gala, then continuing towards the beaches of Malibu, where the superhero’s villa has been placed – but only digitally.

But the real adventure is what awaits you with a trip to Las Vegas, the city of excess and gambling, or the Alabama Hills And Olancha Dunes, where some scenes are set that in the film are narrated as if Tony were in the desert of Afghanistan. Deserts, forests and ocean: the California of movies is at your feet!

The settings of Big Little Lies

The little big lies by Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman always choose California as their signature set, focusing on the beautiful location of Monterey. Here one does not remain indifferent to the elegant neocolonial style buildings, but many also choose it for its proximity to Laguna Seca, where one of the MotoGP tests is held every year.

360-degree tourism, mainly naturalistic and beaches, which can be combined with a trip departing from San Francisco. The city offers numerous attractions, from its prison island to the rattling trams that travel far and wide.

If you want to experience the most authentic experiences of the series, however, stroll in Del Monte Beach or stop and enjoy a plate of fish at Fisherman’s Wharf, where the fictional Blues Cafe of Big Little Lies is set.

The Monterey aquarium, but also the small Carmel (a town not far from the center) are two stops that will make this trip unique. Organized at its best, strictly for the most passionate fans.