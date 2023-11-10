The Overwatch League is officially closed, Blizzard confirms

Six years before the project, Blizzard decided to start organizing the Overwatch League. The competitive scene will now enter a “transition” phase, as planned by the future.

In communication with IGN, an Activision Blizzard representative confirmed that the next steps will determine the evolution of the tournament. Apparently, there is no clear reason for the stoppage of the program dedicated to Esports.

We are grateful to everyone returning to the Overwatch League if possible and continue to focus on building our vision of a revitalized esports program. We are happy to share details with everyone in the near future.

After the league film, the professional gaming table will remain active. Tournament commissioner Sean Miller confirmed that the company is “committed to a competitive ecosystem in 2024 and at least.”

Overwatch 2 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC.

New Overwatch 2 character was presented during BlizzCon

During BlizzCon, Mauga was introduced as a new non-shooter game character. With the same properties, you will find yourself in a new trailer and will be available for release from Season 8. Click here to learn more.