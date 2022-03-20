The overwhelming sum of millions with which Ángela Aguilar surpasses Belinda – Prensa Libre

Two artists who know this well are Angela Aguilar and Belinda . Despite its age difference (the first with 18 years and the second with 32), the Mexicans have managed to captivate the same generation .

The music and fame they have always carried. Whether it was in times of yore or today, many musical artists who have managed to position themselves around the world are guaranteed the economic success .

Although the interpreter pop Belinda began her career several years ago, today she continues to attract attention every time she stands out in collaborations with other artists.

The case of Ángela Aguilar is similar. The young regional music singer is very present in the popular culture after sharing songs like “Tell me how you want” with Belinda’s ex-fiancé, Christian Nodal.

But the popularity seems not to be enough in the world of celebrities. Recently, the YouTube channel Chacaleo shared the video titled “At half the age, ÁNGELA AGUILAR has twice as much money as Belinda.”

Within the clip, an investigation is made into the economic differences of the two Mexican singers and highlights that Ángela Aguilar has a fortune of approximately 20 million dollars, while Belinda raises a capital amounting to 10 million dollars.

The differences speak for themselves, but it stands out that Ángela Aguilar hardly start a career in music. In September 2021 he launched his third album long lasting Mexican in love. On the other hand, Belinda has published four studio albums at 32 years old.

According to information from the Chacaleo channel, the difference between the presentations of the two singers is abysmal.

“While TOAngela Aguilar has not stopped performing concerts [a principios de 2022 inició un tour por 12 ciudades de Estados Unidos], Belinda has not announced a musical tour for a while and he only appears in sporadic collaborations with other singers (…)”, he explains.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that according to information from Chacaelo, Belinda has not had a record company for 9 yearsso he hasn’t released a studio album since then.

Beyond these distinctions marked by a new generation of listeners, it is worth mentioning that both artists maintain many followers andn her Instagram accounts: Ángela Aguilar has 8 million users who follow her and Belinda, 14.9 million.