The own goal of the mainstream on the demonstrators in Milan – FROM ITALY

As if they were controlled by the same owner and as if they had higher purposes to protect other than correct information of Italian citizens, the main Italian newspapers in their online version are coming out at this moment in the foreground with the same news. “Milan, during the demonstration the no Green Passes blocked by the police call 112.”

The Elkann newspaper (we do not indicate which one but it is the same), believing it is ironic, writes: “They call the police because they are blocked by the police. During the No Green Pass demonstration on Saturday an episode that is surreal: when the manager explains that the march must break up and the protesters must show the documents, one of them calls 112 looking for help by police”.





It is a clear own goal by those who continue to consider the people with the superb superiority (annoyance) of those who have the sole purpose of covering up the crimes of capital in the current class struggle. Like good “servants”, to use a term dear to Bonomi of Confindustria.

For the record, the demonstration in Milan on Saturday 6 November – authorized, peaceful and which brought together a human tide of vaccinated and non-vaccinated people who legitimately protested against the crazy and unconstitutional management of the Draghi government – was blocked by the police. The square was surrounded and each participant was sent out with the temporary police detention, only after being identified and registered.

Basically a kidnapping of people. A blatant violation of the Constitution and all applicable laws on freedom of expression. What should a law-abiding citizen do if not ask for the intervention of the police in the face of an unequivocal, blatant, violation of the law?

It is a clear own goal for those who are willing to justify unauthorized and violent demonstrations whether in Russia or China, which comes to justify open terrorism as in Venezuela during the infamous guarimbas of 2017, and must entrench themselves behind a banal sarcasm to cover the growing dissent against the premier with absolute powers.