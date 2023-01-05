News

The owner of a funeral home in the US who was convicted of selling hundreds of body parts without consent

Megan Hess

image source, Reuters

Caption,

Megan Hess in a 2016 image. Together with her mother, she dissected nearly 560 corpses.

The former owner of a funeral home and her mother were convicted in the state of Colorado, United States, for selling body parts without consent.

Megan Hess, 46, and Shirly Koch, 69, dissected some 560 corpses between 2010 and 2018. They sold parts and organs of those remains to medical education companies that were unaware that they had been fraudulently acquired.

Hess was sentenced to 20 years in prison and Koch to 15.

In some cases both women sold entire bodies, prosecutors said. In the United States it is legal to donate organs, but not to sell them.

