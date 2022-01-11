The owner of Binance among the ten richest men in the world

The growth of cryptocurrencies in the world of football does not seem to stop, after having also touched Italian companies. Among the other agreements recently signed, in fact, in October 2021, Lazio signed a partnership with Binance, a cryptocurrency and digital asset platform born in 2017. The contract provides for a two-year sponsorship, with a possible option until 2024. , for a total of 30 million euros.

Bloomberg now maths the number one behind Binance in his pocket. At the helm of the company there is in fact the Chinese entrepreneur Changpeng Zhao, also known as “CZ”, who is also the CEO of the platform, the largest cryptocurrency in the world. The 44-year-old Chinese has had a strong growth in assets, driven by Binance: according to Bloomberg, in fact, his assets are equal to 96 billion dollars, surpassing the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani, the “king of iron” Indian who is at the helm of the giant Reliance Industries and is the 10th richest man in the world. CZ also rivals tech industry moguls like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

However, explains Bloomberg, Zhao’s fortune could be significantly greater, as the wealth estimate does not take into account his personal holdings, which include Bitcoin and his company’s token, Binance Coin, now called BNB, which has grown by about 1,300% last year.

According to Bloomberg, CZ owns 90% of Binance which would have had $ 20 billion in revenue in 2021. CZ began its growth in 2012 when Bobby Lee, then CEO of BTC China, and investor Ron Cao encouraged him to put 10% of his net worth in bitcoin. In an interview with Bloomberg, CZ said that: “I would like to be associated with Elon Musk in the future.”