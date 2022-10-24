The owner of Gold’s Gym would have died after crashing the plane in which he was traveling in Costa Rica

Rainer Schaller poses at the McFIT Studio gym in Cologne, Germany, early on May 11, 2020. Credit: INA FASSBBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

(CNN) — Gold’s Gym owner Rainer Schaller and five others, including the pilot, are feared dead after a plane they were traveling in crashed off the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica.

The Costa Rican Ministry of Public Security gave CNN access to a copy of the flight log. Schaller, a German citizen and business tycoon, along with four other German citizens and a pilot, were on board the private flight on Friday, according to the log. Among the German citizens were his partner Christiane Schikorsky and two minors.

According to Martín Arias, vice president of the Ministry of Public Security of Costa Rica, the Coast Guard carried out a search operation in the Caribbean Sea starting at 5 am local time on Saturday and at 5:50 am the remains of an aircraft were found 28 kilometers from Limón Airport in Costa Rica.

Arias said the Red Cross has been asked to help with search and rescue operations.

The Minister of Public Security of Costa Rica, Jorge Torres Carillo, said that the private plane was carrying a “foreign crew” and that two people had already been found dead, in a Tweet which he posted to his verified account on Saturday.

The Ministry of Public Security posted on Facebook on Friday that a plane headed from Mexico to Limón, Costa Rica, lost contact with the control tower of Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaría airport around 6 p.m. local time while flying over the area. northeast of Parismina off the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica.

The German Foreign Ministry told CNN that it is aware of the situation and that the German embassy in San Jose is in contact with local authorities for further clarification.

“The embassy is also ready to provide consular assistance to the families of the affected people,” the German Foreign Office said.

Schaller is the founder and CEO of the RSG group, which includes McFit, John Reed and Gold’s Gym fitness studios.