The owner of the Cangrejeros de Santurce warns: “We are going to move forever” | Baseball

The Cangrejeros de Santurce will have a new home starting in the 2022-2023 season of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League (Lbprc) and in the years to come.

The owner of the ninth Santurcina, the American Tom Axon, confirmed that they are looking for other options – including Humacao, as he announced yesterday THE SPOKESPERSON – to move from the Hiram Bithorn stadium, in San Juan, in a move that, apparently, will have no turning back.



“Right now we don’t have a home. We do not feel welcome in San Juan and we have to find another home. We are in that process of getting another home. We had a meeting with the mayor (of Humacao) Rey Vargas on Tuesday. We sent him a letter yesterday and we are waiting for his reply explaining that we are going to make a public-private agreement, where half of the money will be public and the other private to have the stadium according to the circumstances we need for our fans ” Axon said, accompanied by the operations manager, Lino Rivera, and the general manager, Gil Martínez.

“Any other stadium is better than Hiram Bithorn. Hiram Bithorn Stadium is an embarrassment to our fans, players, coaching staff and our company. Simply embarrassing. We can’t continue. Period,” he added.

Axon made these expressions during a press conference held on Thursday in which the new leader of the Cangrejeros, Alex Cintrón, was officially presented.

During the round of questions, Axon replied that the decision not to play in the capital’s stadium was final. “That’s correct,” he assured.

He alleged that the Municipality of San Juan “has not fixed anything (of the Hiram Bithorn stadium) for four years.” The Cangrejeros allege that the sports facility needs several repairs to seats, rooms, roof, bathrooms and the electronic board, among other arrangements.

“Everything has been blah, blah, blah. Do I have to put a gun to their heads for them to do something? Is that being a good partner? Really?” Axon questioned ironically. “Partners work together. This team deserves the best.”



In an aside with this newspaper, Axon pointed out that the decision to play in a new stadium will not be just for this season.

“We want to reach a long-term lease agreement with another city. That means making a huge investment in the stadium with half public money and private money. And we’re going to move forever. We will not go back”, he reaffirmed.

But the name of the team says Santurce, he was asked.

“Yes, but this is a team from all of Puerto Rico. The team belongs to everyone. Puerto Ricans living in the United States, who number 10.7 million, are fans of Santurce. There are Caribbean people who are fans of Santurce. They are everywhere. Not just in San Juan or Santurce,” he said.

Axon also assured that he was not worried about the response of the fans of not going to a park on the outskirts of Santurce.

“Don’t come. What are we going to do?” she commented. “Do you know how far Yankee Stadium is from my house in Brooklyn? at one hour And I’m still a Yankees fan. I can go in an hour. If you are a fan of the team, you can travel 40 minutes. If you can’t travel, you’re not really a true fan. A fan is not removed because we change locations. That’s not being a fanatic. That’s someone saying they’re not a fan. He is a fan of social media.”

“So we are not worried. Let’s take the fans there. That’s my job. Trust me. Look at my blue eyes. Trust me. They are going to go,” said Axon, who sent a message to the mayor of San Juan, Miguel Romero.

“I appreciate everything you did for us, but think about what you’re doing,” he said.

Introducing Alex Cintron

On the other hand, the Cangrejeros de Santurce officially presented their new manager, the coach of the Houston Astros, Alex Cintrón.

Cintrón will wear the crab shirt for the first time in his third season in the winter league.

“I am very happy to wear this great elite team and be the leader and captain of the ship. And I come with only one goal, which is to win the championship,” he stressed.

His coaching staff has not yet been defined, according to the general manager, Gil Martínez.

Blanks with Colombia

Meanwhile, Rivera reported on the celebration of the Puerto Rico & Colombia Classic, from October 28 to 31, in which a series of exchange games will be held in conjunction with the Colombian professional league.

The Cangrejeros contacted the current Colombian champion team and the 2022 Caribbean Series, the Caimanes de Barranquilla.

crab foundation

He also highlighted the announcement of the Santurce Cangrejeros Foundation, with the aim of developing and promoting interest and participation in youth baseball for participants under 18 years of age from the municipalities of San Juan, Carolina, Gurabo and “other nearby municipalities.”

Axon said it will donate $200,000 to start the Foundation.

film and merchandise

Also on the agenda for the summer of this year is the shooting of a short film on the history of baseball in Puerto Rico, produced by the Cangrejeros and directed by Reid Wittman.

To culminate, Rivera announced that local fans will be able to purchase exclusive merchandise from the franchise at the Lids sportswear store.

“With all these new things we are going to try to raise the level of the Cangrejeros,” Rivera said.