The owner of the clothing brand Patagonia gave up the company for free to combat the climate crisis

Chouinard, who became famous for his hikes in Yosemite National Park and has a net worth of $1.2 billion, will transfer the family’s ownership of Patagonia to a trust and nonprofit organization.

Yvon Chouinardthe 83-year-old billionaire founder of the outdoor sports clothing brand Patagonia valued at $3 billion according to him New York Times, announced this Wednesday that it will hand over the company to a trust that will use its profits to combat the climate change crisis.

Instead of selling the company or going public, Chouinardwho became famous for his excursions in the Yosemite National Park and has a net worth of $1.2 billion, will transfer the family ownership of Patagonia to a trust and non-profit organization.

Patagonia has profits of about 100 million dollars a year and since its creation it has been distinguished by its special emphasis on nature conservation.

Chouinarda climbing lover who became a billionaire thanks to the business he founded in 1973, explained in a statement that he chose this path as a way to dedicate more money to the climate crisis and keep “the company’s values ​​intact”.

“If we have any hope of a thriving planet and thriving business 50 years from now, it will take all of us doing what we can with the resources we have. This is another way we have found to do our part,” said the businessman.

As detailed, 100% of Patagonia’s voting shares were transferred to a trust created to protect company values -controlled by the Chouinard family- and 100% of the non-voting titles remained in the hands of the Holdfast Collectivea non-profit organization dedicated to protecting nature

Meanwhile, the current CEO, Ryan Gellert, will continue to lead the operations and Patagonia – which mainly sells clothing and equipment for outdoor activities – will maintain its policy of donating 1% of its sales to environmental organizations.

“Each year, the money we earn after reinvesting in the business will be distributed as a dividend to help fight the crisis” on the environment, he added.

Chouinard and his family thus relinquish control of the company based in Californiawhich makes up the bulk of his fortune.

American Yvon Chouinard fell in love with Patagonia after climbing Mount Fitz Roy and decided to name his mountaineering equipment venture in this way.

But the entire universe of Patagonia, the company he founded inspired by the region, revolves around sustainability. His firm emerged as a pioneer of the B-corporate movement with an eye on reducing its environmental impact.

