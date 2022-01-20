The owners recovered to the top: Osimhen already wants to start with Salernitana

The latest on Napoli football and the recovery of the condition of the owners like Fabian Ruiz, Osimhen and Zielinski who have been absent in recent months. Updates from Repubblica:

In Bologna they returned to the top among the owners Fabian and Zielinski and part time Osimhen, returning after a 57-day break. The center forward wants to forge ahead and is a candidate from 1 ‘already with Salernitana. But for the derby he hopes to get back on track as well Insigne, whose conditions will be evaluated between today and tomorrow, without running any risks. The Napoli infirmary has finally emptied and the results were immediately seen on the pitch, with the victory and the excellent performance in Bologna. The Azzurri still lacked 5 players (Koulibaly, Insigne, Anguissa, Ospina and Ounas), but nothing to do with the total emergency that hit Spalletti between the end of 2021 and the beginning of the new year. The regret remains for the premature exit from the Italian Cup. In the league and in the Europa League, however, there are still margins to make the next few months intriguing, trying to fly high.

