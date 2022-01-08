The owners used covid loans for personal expenses: 12 irregular companies caught by the Gdf in the Ravenna, Faenza and Lughese areas

The Yellow Flames of the Provincial Command of Ravenna, as part of the numerous operational plans implemented to combat theunlawful perception of the various contributions provided by the state to support the families and businesses most affected by the emergency due to the epidemic, in December they completed a first series of check to ascertain the correct use of funds obtained by companies in the province through subsidized bank loans guaranteed by the state.

Overall s46 small and medium-sized enterprises were audited and obtained financing of different amounts thanks to the emergency legislation passed with the “Liquidity” Decree n. 23 of 2020 and with the DL “Relaunch” n. 34 of 2020. The financiers’ checks were therefore aimed at verifying that the self-certifications attached to the financing applications contained correct economic data attesting to a real situation of liquidity crisis connected to the pandemic in progress and that the funds obtained to be used in the corporate restructuring they had not been destined for other uses.

At the end of the checks and audits carried out, in 12 cases the Yellow Flames detected various irregularities, both in the phase of disbursement of the loan and in the subsequent phase of use of resources. In particular, in almost all of the recorded cases it was verified how all the financing, or a large part of it, had been diverted from the company assets and destined to the exclusive advantage of the owner, of the directors or majority shareholders of the financed companies.

Overall out of the 2.3 million euros disbursed, around 1 million euros turned out to have taken different paths from those for which it was requested financing. No payment of suppliers or employees, no investment in production processes or in the distribution network of products, but in many cases, as soon as they were credited to the company accounts, the sums were immediately reversed from there to accounts attributable directly and / or indirectly to the owners of the company or their close family members to be monetized or used for personal expenses of various kinds: from the payment of social security policies, to investment in financial securities or even for the renovation of second homes or for discretionary expenses.

The cases of companies that have illegally obtained such financial liquidity are different: bakers, tobacconists, restaurateurs, but also cleaning companies, car dealers, hoteliers and agricultural entrepreneurs with offices throughout the province, from Ravenna to Faenza and in smaller towns such as Alfonsine, Bagnacavallo, Fusignano and Castel Bolognese.

In all these cases, the Judicial Authority was promptly notified so that it can assess whether the conduct in question constitutes criminally relevant facts from the point of view of false self-certifications, of undue perception of public funds, embezzlement to the detriment of the State or even of real aggravated scam. At the same time, the lending banks and public bodies guaranteeing the loan were also informed so that they could evaluate the possibility of revoking the guarantee or requesting the immediate return of the unlawfully given sums.