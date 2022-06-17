Entertainment

The Pablo Milanés concert is moved to the Ciudad Deportiva

In his concerts on the Días de Luz tour, Pablo has sung some of his latest compositions along with classics from his repertoire. Photo: Taken from milanespablo.com.

With the aim of facilitating greater attendance at the Pablo Milanés concert, scheduled for June 21, As part of their Días de Luz tour, the Cuban Institute of Music and the Pablo Milanés Artistic Office have agreed to move their stage to the Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum, at the same time of 8:30 p.m.

The authorities of the institution and Pablo Milanés’ team have taken into account the requests of those who have expressed interest in participating in the show.

Tickets sold at the National Theater of Cuba remain valid. People who wish to return them can do so at the box office of the theater itself and will receive the corresponding amount.

Tickets for the concert at the Ciudad Deportiva will be sold at the National Theater of Cuba, this Saturday, June 18, starting at 1:00 p.m.

Access to the coliseum will begin at 6:00 pm on June 21.

In the conception and organization of the show, work has been carried out with seriousness and transparency. He has prioritized the consideration that this is a concert for the people, who deserve to enjoy the work of a great artist.

(Taken from the Facebook page of the Cuban Institute of Music)

