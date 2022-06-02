The Pack: Preview of the long-awaited second season





Advance and release date of the new season of The packdirected by Lucía Puenzo, which can be seen on the Amazon Prime Video screen.

By @mauvais1

After almost two years of waiting, the new season of the series finally arrives and returns with a second season, which has eight episodes, under the direction of Lucia Puenzo (Miss 89), Nicholas Puenzo (miss 89), Serge Castro (The Woman of Clay) Y Marialy Rivas (little princess). Produced by FabulaSpencer, The President, A Fantastic Woman), co-produced and distributed by Fremantle (My Brilliant Friend, The Young Pope, American Gods).

In this new season, the police squad specialized in gender crimes faces unknown forces and the status quo of the economic elite while trying to bring down a network of misogynistic power that operates from the Deep Web with the sole objective of identifying and harming women. But their own demons will get in the way, putting not only themselves, but also those they love most, at risk.

[REVIEW] The Pack: The hunt has begun

The series stars Antonia Zegers (Dignity Club), Daniela Vega (A Fantastic Woman), With Paula Luchinger (Emma, ​​calm down dad), Antonia Giessen (Ema, Inés of my soul), Giannina Fruttero (Emma, ​​Ramona), Clement Rodriguez (Poor Boyfriend, Dollhouse), Giordano Rossi (The pack) and the special participation of Mariana Di Girolamo (Veronica, Emma).

Meanwhile, the executive producers are Christian Vesper for Fremantle, while Juan de Dios Larraín and Pablo Larraín, Ángela Poblete and Mariane Hartard assume this role for Fabula.

Prime Video will put it on your screen on April 22.

