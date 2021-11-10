The package scam? Arrive via text message

“Smishing” is the name of the scam that arrives via text message, which has also been “bitten” by several Parmesan.

Unlike “phishing”, conveyed by email, the deception is sent to the mobile phone by an “unencrypted” number, a modality that induces people to let their guard down.

One of the most frequent tricks to get money from victims is to notify them of a recorded message. A text message that can make you think of those on the answering machine and, if you don’t notice it too much, you don’t notice that the number to call does not have the 800 prefix for toll-free numbers but 899, or that of the premium rates: only the connection fee can bring the credit down to € 12.50, but it can also activate paid services.

Another very popular fraudulent message is the one that signals the need to unblock a parcel in stock. “When it arrived I was busy and I didn’t read it carefully – says Federica, as soon as the complaint was filed -. Thinking it was one of those purchases made and then forgotten, I clicked the link ».

The logo is reminiscent of a famous courier and, between the rush to complete the operation and the small size of the smartphone screen, it is not noticed that the address on the bar is certainly not that of a forwarder. «The request was for 3 euros and I paid. The next day, however, I received the notification of a 38 euro expense with the credit card ».

Immediately blocked the card, and made the complaint to the carabinieri, Federica will probably be able to get her money. “If I had activated the alert for expenses over 50 euros, I would have noticed it after a month and who knows how much they would have stolen from me.”

CDC