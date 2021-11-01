“The package will be delivered in 9 months”: the video that embarrasses Amazon

There is great embarrassment these days around the headquarters of Amazon in the United States. It all started with a video that went viral on the net, starring one of the e-commerce company’s vans and a blonde girl. The short sequence was taken from an apartment overlooking a street where, evidently, the Amazon vehicle stopped more than it should, making the neighborhood suspicious.

It should be noted that this is not a recent video but was shot in July 2019 in Florida. However it was only uploaded online a week ago on Tiktok and, as is often the case on the web, it has become viral. The reasons why a clip goes viral do not respond to iron logic. Usually the phenomenon manifests itself after a “cascade” of shares that, gradually, make the video visible to an increasing number of people in a relatively short period of time. In this way, a domino effect is created that suggests to the social network that that video is of public interest and, therefore, the possibilities of viewing exponentially increase.

The video in question does not show the opening scenes, i.e. when the girl enters the van. The clip, in fact, begins when the young blonde, not too dressed, exits the rear door of the van. How long it remained in there is not known but the hypotheses made by the web have been many. And it is precisely on these that the irony was unleashed. After exiting the back of the van, the girl talks casually on the phone with her interlocutor and no longer turns to the van. “ The package will be delivered in nine months, thanks “, is the hottest joke in the video comments.