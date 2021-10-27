The Paganini Prize to Gibboni, a student of Stauffer

CREMONA – He is twenty years old, with an earring on his left lobe, his hair just a bit long and a goatee that is so much Johnny Depp pirate of the Caribbean: for a few hours the international violin world has welcomed the consecration of the talent of Giuseppe Gibboni (immortalized in the photo of the Cremonese Danilo Dan Codazzi). On Sunday night he (extra) won the Paganini Prize, the most prestigious award that a violinist can aspire to. He is the fourth Italian to win it, after Salvatore Accardo, of whom Gibboni was a student, who received it in 1958, Massimo Quarta winner in 1991 and Giovanni Angeleri, awarded in 1997. Gibboni’s victory has, at least in part, Cremonese roots, demonstrating that in the musical field, more or less directly, the city of Stradivari, Guarneri and Monteverdi has few rivals. The jury was in fact chaired by Sergej Krylov and to judge the talents in the competition there was also Francesca Dego, today the protagonist of a great international career and one of the most shining talents to come out of the Stauffer Academy.

Moreover, Gibboni, it was said, is Accardo’s pupil, among the first to congratulate him and thank him “for having given him this immense joy”. Three years ago, in Genoa, on the occasion of the exhibition at the Palazzo Ducale that celebrated the myth of Paganini as a rock star of his time, Accardo himself had foreseen and hoped that Gibboni, then eighteen, could “certainly embark on a remarkable career”. Gibboni studied with Accardo in Cremona, at the Stauffer Academy, which once again confirms itself as a hotbed of talents. «A great pride for our Academy. And congratulations to all the finalists! “, Reads the Instagram profiles of the Stauffer Center for Strings and the general manager Paolo Petrocelli, celebrating the return to Italy of the Paganini Prize after twenty-four years thanks to a former student.