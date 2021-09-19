The Pages of Our Life, all about the film and Ryan Gosling

The pages of our life is a timeless love story that will never stop making our hearts beat dreaming, one day, of living an all-encompassing and eternal love like the one that binds Allie Nelson and Noah Calhoun, played by the talented Rachel McAdams and that cool colossal (which here reaches unspeakable peaks) by Ryan Gosling. The film is a succession of romantic scenes, one more iconic than the other, which have now entered the history of cinema by right. What about when Noah gets on the amusement park scenic ride just to get Allie to go out with him? And when the two find themselves dancing in bunches on the street or, again, when Noah starts to fix Allie’s dream house even if they are no longer together? No come on, these are things that cause goosebumps making the character played by Gosling even more crazy and incredible.

We also want to talk about the heart attack kisses that the two lovebirds exchange throughout the film (the one in the rain shouting “It wasn’t over for me“is something fabulous)? Looking at this film it is practically impossible not to think at least once (but even a thousand in reality)”Why can’t I be in Rachel McAdams’ place right now and kiss Ryan Gosling like she does?“. Why already? This is indeed a good question to which, unfortunately, we do not know how to give an answer. Putting aside the hypothetical kissing with the husband of Eva Mendes (you are a lucky woman, you know that right?) And returning to bomb on what haunts us about The pages of our life, surely the fact that the story is not at all obvious is a great point in favor of this film, able to tell with a new style and spirit the discovery of true love.

Noah and Allie are two guys who shouldn’t be together but who, despite everything and everyone (or rather, her family), end up falling in love putting aside all their fears and fears to fully live, even if in phases. alternating. At a certain point in their relationship, in fact, the girl decides to change her life by building a new one in another city and together with another boy, who asks her to marry her. Between the two it seems really serious but as soon as Noah returns to Allie’s life, everything suddenly changes, making every certainty of the girl collapse. Those feelings that seemed to have fallen asleep forever in fact come back to be felt strongly, suddenly exploding in the heart and mind of Allie who, at that point, finally decides to take her life in hand following her heart.

Another thing that makes this film even more compelling is the continuous change of pace between flashbacks and “back to reality”, with the two ex-boys now grown old, but no less in love. Allie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, a disease that prevents her from recognizing Noah who, despite everything, works hard every day to find a trick that allows him to find and “awaken” his beloved Allie. A truly poignant story with which one cannot but empathize. How not to get excited in front of Ryan-Noah’s disarming eyes as she watches Rachel-Allie? And how can we not suffer with them when, by now grown up, they can no longer live their love? Not to mention the moment in which Allie, even if already ill, recognizes Noah (even if only for a moment) making the wonderful moments they spent together resurface in the mind. Here, this is the exact moment that kicks off a torrential cry full of conflicting feelings and emotions that are worth the whole film. Exactly like Ryan Gosling’s abs (which we will never tire of).

