The pages of our life, Channel 5 / Video, Ryan Gosling absolute protagonist

The pages of our life, film directed by Barbet Schroeder

The pages of our life aired in the prime time of today, 15 August 2021, starting at 21.20 hours on Channel 5. It is an American production that achieved an unexpected personal success in 2004. In the cast, in the main role, we find the actor Ryan Gosling, really an excellent and sensitive interpreter of a certain cinema, famous in the roles of important cast as ‘Formula per un delitto (Murder by Numbers)’ directed by Barbet Schroeder, ‘Stay – In the labyrinth of the mind (Stay)’ directed by Marc Foster, ‘Come un tuono (The Place Beyond the Pines)’, ‘La La Land’ which won several awards or the very recent ‘First Man – The first man (First Man)’, once again directed by Damien Chazelle , a biopic about the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon.

At his side in ‘The Pages of Our Lives’, the talented Canadian actress, born in London, Rachel McAdams. Many of you will certainly remember her for some really interesting movies, like in the case of ‘2 Wedding Singles – Wedding Crashers (Wedding Crashers)’, ‘The Lucky Ones – An Unexpected Journey (The Lucky Ones)’ with Tim Robbins, ‘ The Spy – A Most Wanted Man (A Most Wanted Man) ‘,’ Game Night – Guess Who Dies Tonight? (Game Night) ‘not to forget’ Doctor Strange ‘alongside the disturbing and enigmatic English talent Benedict Cumberbatch.

The pages of our life, the plot of the film

The history of The pages of our life begins in 1940, when Noah Calhoun and 17-year-old Allison “Allie” Hamilton met for the first time inside an amusement park in a small town in South Carolina. Their social background is completely opposite, but Allie and Noah s ‘they fall in love forgetting her economic fortunes and his miseries, and Noah is the first to make a breach in the other’s heart. Things are going well but on the night they are about to have their first full intercourse, a friend of the couple warns them that Allie’s mother has called the police and reported the boy. The boys are forced to separate, World War II breaks out in the world and Noah joins the American army, while Allie will serve as a nurse and there she will be engaged to Lon Hammond Jr, a high-ranking boy like her, a lawyer in the southern states, welcomed even by his family, the classic complacent relationship in the higher social strata. So is it for Noah the end of his great love after he wrote Allie a letter every day for a whole year, though he never received an answer?

