News

The Pages of Our Lives: Ryan Gosling wanted to kick Rachel McAdams off the film set

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman16 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Ryan Gosling wanted to kick Rachel McAdams off the set of The Pages of Our Lives, the famous 2004 film directed by Nick Cassavetes and based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks.

Actors and actresses don’t always get along well during the shooting of a film but in the case of The pages of our life the artistic differences between Ryan Gosling And Rachel McAdams they were so ingrained that the actor even tried to persuade the director to replace his female co-star with another performer.

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in Pages of Our Lives (2004)

The director of the film, Nick Cassavetes, told the anecdote of the fight during an interview with VH1: “Maybe I shouldn’t be telling this story, but McAdams and Gosling didn’t really get along well on set at first. For nothing. “

Ryan came to me, as there were 150 people standing, extras and crew members, ready for this big scene, and he said, ‘Nick come here. Do you want to kick her off the set and look for another one? An actress capable of acting with me? I can not. I can’t act with her. This doesn’t make any sense. ‘”Continued the director.

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in a love scene from Pages of Our Lives

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in a love scene from Pages of Our Lives

Cassavetes managed to temper the situation on the set of The Pages of Our Lives by forcing the two actors to talk about what was happening: “We walked into a room with a producer, they started screaming and I went out to smoke a cigarette. Once out of the room they were loaded and ready to act. I think Ryan started to respect Rachel for standing up for her character“.


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman16 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara, who teaches her something every day

October 1, 2021

Billie Eilish teases “Happier Than Ever” in Apple Music Spatial Audio

August 30, 2021

Matt Damon haunted by the past in “The Bourne Supremacy”, on tv tonight

September 29, 2021

plot, cast, trailer and curiosities

July 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button