“The pain never ended”

Carolina Marconi tested positive at Covid: in her new message to fans she talks about her experience with what “is not a simple flu”.

There is really no peace for Carolina Marconi. As if the tough fight against cancer were not enough, the former gieffina also found herself struggling with Covid. The well-known influencer announced her positivity to the virus a few days ago and obviously she did not fail to tell her followers how she too is overcoming this obstacle: “Covid is not a simple flu” , she assures us.

Carolina Marconi’s new challenge

The 43-year-old born in Caracas immediately shared the news with her virtual audience: “Hi guys, how are you? – Her new, long post on Instagram begins. Well I’m still at home .. after many days I too with the covid fortunately the worst seems to have passed .. I had a fever, a bad bone and a constant pain in the head that never ended … but now everything is solved … I’m fine … 💪🏽❤️ the covid nn is a simple flu .. they were really bad days x luck I had the 3 doses of vaccine … in the meantime I take this opportunity to thank you all .. “.

“Last week – continues Carolina Marconi – we were in 9th place as the best-selling book of various genres in Italy and above all thanks for your reviews, all beautiful even the criticisms are welcome🤪..clearly I’m not a writer, I wanted to tell anyway with simplicity the spirit of how I tried to face my most difficult battle because life is too beautiful and must be defended with strength and determination even when it puts us to the test .. I love your Rasatina❤️ “. With the inevitable hashtag: “#nnsimollauncazzo #sempreconilsorriso“.

Despite everything, therefore, Carolina Marconi informs that there is also good news. The book that she has just published and in which she tells her whole story about her, “Always with a smile. The story of my most difficult battle ”, published by Piemme, is among the best sellers of the week in the miscellaneous ranking.