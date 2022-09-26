The pain of creating according to David Cronenberg

In an indeterminate tomorrow, human beings no longer experience physical pain. On the other hand, a part of the population suffers from accelerated evolutionary syndrome, by which the body generates useless organs. In this context, the cultural elite has glorified two artists of the performance who remove these vain appendages live. In surgery there is no suffering or infection, which allows a marvelous look at the ins and outs of the body. David Cronenberg come back with crimes of the future to the horror subgenre that he himself coined in the 70s, biological horror. His new installment turns out to be, in his own words, a metaphor for creative processes. «In each film you open up as an artist, you show your interior, you make yourself vulnerable, because you reveal things about yourself. Beyond the idea of ​​eating plastic or climate change, this film is a simile of artistic invention,” the Canadian director shared this week in the San Sebastian Festivalwhere he was recognized with the Donostia Award to his entire career “for being one of the most unique filmmakers of the last half century”.

In an interview on the occasion of the premiere of Cosmopolis (David Cronenberg, 2012), actress Sarah Gadon He insisted on convincing the press that behind that corpus of cinema that has earned him nicknames such as ‘blood baron’ or ‘king of venereal terror’, there is a sweet and wise man. The interview in San Sebastián corroborates this.

Cronenberg turned his interest in the unsettling early in the literature. But after writing and publishing several short stories, he shot a couple of shorts, Transfer (1966) and From the Drain (1967) and began to consider, gripped by doubts, a career in film. “At a certain point, I had to ask myself if I really I had something interesting to tellif I could direct actors, if I would be able to detect what the right shot was, what lens to use, what camera… I didn’t want to make a fool of myself and shoot bad movies, pretend I was a director when I really wasn’t».

The equations cleared up and he tried in the long format with two experimental proposals, Stereo (1969) and Crimes of the Future (1970), which coincides in title with his new film, which is based on a script that Cronenberg wrote in 1999.

Director David Cronenberg with Viggo Mortensen

– How does the one that premiered in 1970 resonate in this new film?

– I haven’t gone over the old one, so I don’t remember everything in it. Actually, this coincidence responds to the fact that, initially, I wanted to title it Pain killers. 20 years ago it was a unique title. But since then, there’s been like five or six television series and movies named after that. So my producer suggested I go back to the title of my old movie, because they both unfold a plot where people are committing crimes that can only take place in the future. when they launch crimes of the future on Blu Ray, the idea is to include the original, so you can see where the connections are.

– Illness, violence, sex, the body and scientific experimentation have been recurring themes in your films, but what connections do you find between your characters?

– I believe in the religious conception of the soul as an entity separate from your body. When we die, that’s it, we’re gone. What remains is the memory that people have of you. And your corpse, of course. In that sense, I consider myself an existentialist. Heidegger is not among my favorite philosophers, but He gave an accurate description of how we come into the world: the human being is thrown into existence, without really knowing what he is or why he is there, and he has to find, understand what it means to live. In all my characters there is something of that. Everyone wonders why they are there, what is the meaning of their lives.

And what is it, in your opinion?

– Life is life, that’s all. There is no additional meaning or purpose other than living it, exploring it, experiencing it. As my movie says, ultimately, the body is the only reality. I emphasize this philosophically, but also physically and physiologically. I often like to say that when you’re sitting in a room with your dog, you’re delusional if you think you share the same reality. His senses of smell and sight are different, he hears different sounds, he smells things you don’t. These are all things that I explore across the board in my films, even if I’m not aware of it. In fact, one of the interesting things about doing interviews is that I have to articulate and verbalize what I haven’t directly said on my tapes.

-Would you then define your cinema more as philosophical than political?

– The approach I apply to my films, especially science fiction ones, is that I only treat what interests me. I don’t feel the need to pronounce myself politically. In crimes of the future, for example, it is intuited that there was a war, but the type of government that now governs is not reflected; there is police, but we do not see who controls it. It is a post-apocalyptic proposal, some kind of alternate universe, but it’s not futuristic at all. There are certain aspects like climate change that I think are very real, very dangerous and very contemporary, but the nuclear threat, the pandemic, the deniers… they are nothing new. In the 1960s, we had the Cuban Missile Crisis. I was studying at University of Toronto And I remember we thought it was the end of the world. Putin’s warning is familiar to me. The Covid-19 crisis, too, because when I was little there was a particularly unpleasant polio epidemic, because children were the ones who mainly contracted it. There was a vaccine, but some people were afraid of it. With which there are current situations that are not new. The novelty is the response of social networks, but the health crisis we are experiencing will not be the last. That’s why I don’t consider my movie apocalyptic.

Frame from the movie ‘Crimes of the Future’

His answers are considered; the look and gestures of him, of an exquisite education; his reasoning, profound. Of harboring demons, has been exorcising in his filmography.

The pain is something else. The author of cult titles like The Dead Zone (1983), the naked lunch1991) and Crash (1996) attempts to discourage young hopefuls from taking over from a profession that has caused him not a little suffering. “You have to be realistic about your talent. It is a difficult profession. It is full of great emotion and intensity, but also the possibility of great disappointment and, therefore, failure », she warns.

At home, paradoxically, his advice has fallen on deaf ears. Her daughter Cassandra has been an assistant director on movies like the sweet future (Atom Egoyan1997) and American Psycho (Mary Harron, 2000); his son Brandon has his third film ready for the premiere, infinity poolafter having been classified for over 17 years due to its graphic violence and its sexual content; and her daughter Caitlin plans to make her directorial debut with the dystopian thriller humane.

“There was a time when I thought I wasn’t going to make any more movies. At that time I told my son that I was not willing to suffer any more. And he replied, “Well, I am willing. He has done so, because seven years passed between his first and his second film. To dedicate yourself to the cinema you have to be strong enough, but also be aware of your potential. Brandon is capable of writing, while Caitlin is not, but she has a great cinematographic sense and is good at working with actors », values ​​the visual master who wanted to be a writer.

His new film with an old title, starring Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux Y Kristen Stewart, is a self-tribute to many of his affiliates. Beyond the presence of his fetish actor, present in A history of violence (2005), eastern promises (2007) and A dangerous method (2011), there are nods to classics like inseparable (1988), where a character longed for beauty contests for the interior of the body, sexual fetishism and the morbidity of the physical sequels in Crashto the fusion of meat and the technology of eXistenZ (1999) or to the mantra «long live the new flesh», of videodrome (1983).

“Now that I have accepted that I am a filmmaker, and not just a novelist, that I have accepted that I will not stay home and will continue to worry about financing, dealing with actors and agents and all the other aspects of this craft that can drive you crazy, I have come to the conclusion that I still have some movies to do». His next movie will be The Shroudsstarring Vincent Cassell in the skin of an “an innovative businessman and a grieving widower, who builds a device to connect with the dead inside a shroud”, reported Variety. Filming will start in March of next year, but he is already working on a film version of his own novel titled consumed. “Beyond that. I dont know”.