The painful and confident invitation not to give up by the great Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush

There is often a used book stall near the Garbatella metro b stop.

Every now and then I find some giallone of those that I like and I buy it at the modest price of 3 euros. That’s what happened with Jeffery Deaver’s “The Twelfth Card”. I read it at the polyclinic. Back home I caught on Amazon TV “The Bone Collector”, based on the first novel in the Lyncoln Rhyme series, the paralyzed detective who solves crazy cases who in the film is played by Denzel Washington while his collaborator, Amelia, is an Angiolina Jolie with dazzling beauty.

All this pippone to get to the splendid and famous song of today that runs on the end credits of the film. “Don’t give up” is a 1986 song written by Peter Gabriel and sung with Kate Bush.

That is the best that English music could offer at the end of the second millennium. The song is a poignant ballad with a pained and tenacious text. In this proud land we grew strong We were always wanted They taught me to fight, taught to win I never thought I could fail (In this proud land, we grew up strong We were always in demand They taught me to fight, to win never thought of to fail) No fight left or so it seems I’m a man whose dreams are all forsaken I changed face, I changed name But nobody wants you when you lose (No fight left or so it seems I’m a man whose dreams have been all abandoned I changed my face, I changed my name But nobody wants you when you lose) Don’t give up because you have friends Don’t give up, you are not beaten yet because you have friends Don’t give up, you are not beaten yet Don’t give up, I know that you can do it) Peter sings the lines of the beaten man, Kate the refrain of hope.

