The painful and unknown adolescence of Angelina Jolie and her years of rebellion that cause shock

Without a doubt, Angelina Jolie is one of the most influential women in the world in general and in the artistic world in particular. Her determined character and how she presents herself to her life make her a unique and brave woman who is raising the education of the six children she has with Brad Pitther ex-husband.

Daughter of actor Jon Voight and actress Marcheline Bertrand, with whom she also bears a striking resemblance, both parents carried Angelina Jolie to the red carpet, which she was used to. The actress married actor Brad Pitt, with whom she had been in a relationship since 2005, although they married in 2011 and divorced in 2016.

ex-wife of Brad Pitt He has had several complications in his youth. According to OK Magazine, Angelina Jolie she constantly resorted to cutting herself because she had such a fascination with knives and she did so because she felt caged and with too much pent-up energy.

In the words of Angelina Jolie, each cut made him feel like a kind of liberation, however this stopped when he adopted his first son Maddox. When she was a child she was a victim of bullying by her schoolmates because of her extreme thinness, wearing reading glasses and using braces on her teeth, this trauma led to her youth.

When Angelina Jolie He was only one year old, his parents separated, so he lived in New York for a while and then they returned to Los Angeles. This made in his youth He had to change schools continuously since his mother had to travel for work reasons. In addition, he suffered from eating disorders, anorexia more precisely. After her discussed divorce with Brad Pitt she took care of her children although they are still in dispute over their custody.