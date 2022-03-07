The painful image of a father protecting his blind son during the violence

What happened this Saturday during the game between Querétaro and Atlas should mark a before and after. Negligence followed by violence in the stands and on the playing field of the Corregidora Stadium left as a consequence people injured and human lives lostand the need for the authorities to take drastic measures.

After the scandalous events that took place in the Gallos Blancos building, new materials continued to appear this Sunday that caused people to talk, while the authorities of Liga MX met with those of Querétaro to start the pertinent investigations and Announced some changes.

Minute by minute, painful images continue to emerge. In this case, through social networks, a photo of a father who hugs and protects his blind sonWhile all around him the ‘fans’ are all blood and violence. It moves and invites reflection.

The first drastic measure of Liga MX

The executive president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, held a press conference where he gave his impressions about what happened in Querétaro. Likewise, he announced one of the first consequences after the savage acts of violence. There will be no more visiting cheers throughout this Clausura 2022.

“Visiting batons will not enter, it is one of the sanctions that will come and will be announced later”, declared for W Sports Radio. And at a press conference, he added: “They will no longer be able to go to the stadiums. It will be played at the league level to find out what the measures are. We have an owners meeting on Tuesday, we will address what the current status is, the relationship of clubs with their animation groups and how we can close those collaboration spaces “.