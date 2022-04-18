Entertainment

The painful message of Ricardo Montaner, after the arrival of Indigo

The Montaner family continues to celebrate after Indigo’s arrival in this world. All the members of the clan are delighted with the girl who is the daughter of Evaluate Montaner and her husband Camilo Echeverry and who was born by natural childbirth in the house that the couple has in Miami.

Over the last few days, Indigo has received a visit from her grandparents, Ricardo Montaner and Marlene Rodríguez who, in addition to being Evaluna’s birth doula, created a children’s clothing brand inspired by her most recent granddaughter. But work commitments are still present and this affected the head of the family a bit.

