The painful message of Ricardo Montaner, after the arrival of Indigo

The Montaner family continues to celebrate after Indigo’s arrival in this world. All the members of the clan are delighted with the girl who is the daughter of Evaluate Montaner and her husband Camilo Echeverry and who was born by natural childbirth in the house that the couple has in Miami.

Over the last few days, Indigo has received a visit from her grandparents, Ricardo Montaner and Marlene Rodríguez who, in addition to being Evaluna’s birth doula, created a children’s clothing brand inspired by her most recent granddaughter. But work commitments are still present and this affected the head of the family a bit.

Ricardo Montaner He left a meaningful message on Twitter and told his fans that it is very difficult for him to separate from his granddaughter to go to fulfill his shows assumed in advance. “Just a few days ago she was born and we already faced our first separation, I miss her and it’s only been a while since I left her at home with her parents, coming back is my next goal in life …”, said the artist.

Immediately fans of Ricardo Montaner They reacted to the singer’s publication on the little bird’s social network and sent him encouragement to continue his work. Meanwhile, Indigo is still in the company of his mother Evaluna, his father Camilo and his grandmother Marlene who closely follows all his movements.

Indigo. Source: instagram @marlenesalome

Indigo A few days after being born, she already has her first job and it is precisely to pose for the baby clothing brand that Marlene Rodríguez created with two friends. It is called ‘El Hilo Rojo Atelier’, the garments are produced in Spain in an artisanal way with 100% organic cotton and linen fabrics and natural dyes.