The painful moment of Marcelo Martins: “I need your prayers”

The Bolivian national team is preparing to face the last two days of the South American Qualifiers heading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and this Wednesday the striker and historical scorer of the Bolivian national team Marcelo Moreno Martins Moreno asked through his social networks for “prayers and good energies” for help his father Mauro Martins, who is going through “a very delicate moment”.

«I need the prayers and good energies of all of you, of all those who someday shouted a goal of mine. I’m needing them right now, a lot,” Martins said in a video he posted to his personal Instagram account.

At first, the Cerro Porteño striker told his followers that he was looking to “share a very special moment.” The video passes with some cuts and you can see the striker with red and teary eyes. At the end, Martins asks his followers to help him “pray and have a lot of faith” to face the situation that affects him and of which he has not provided more details.

Some Bolivian media asserted that the recording, in which he asks for prayers for his 72-year-old father, was made from the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, although it did not come out whether the situation to which the Green player refers is due to a health problem.

Mauro Martins, father of the Bolivian killer, was born in Brazil but settled in the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz, he has been the main link between the Bolivian media and the soccer player, since many times he has provided information about his son’s situation in the different teams in which he has had to play.