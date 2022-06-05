The painful night Katy Perry was asked for a divorce with a text message at the worst time

After 14 months they divorced Reuters

Katy Perry It is part of the most important female cultural references in the history of pop culture. Despite the fact that she became one of the icons in the most commercial and important musical genre in the world, she is also a composer, actress, model and even a businesswoman, although she likes to joke frequently about her favorite profession: be a mom

She is currently the mother of a beautiful baby named daisy doveminor who was created with much love in the company of the popular Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she has been committed since before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the rules of how to live in society and how to do all kinds of activities in it. Despite this, her life years ago was not rosy.

The contemporary of other great celebrities of the stature of Lady Gaga More than a decade ago he believed in love and stories that end in “happily ever after”, which is why he not only got engaged but even married. Russell Brand He was her great lover who lived with her one of the eras -it could even be considered the most successful- of great recognition in her career and in this way he became her husband. However, despite the fact that her most faithful and long-standing fans know the story very well, it all ended in great disappointment because after 14 months of said union, he asked her for a divorce in an unexpected and totally inappropriate way.

The pop singer was on a world tour

Katherine Elizabeth Hudson, which is his first name, was born in Santa Barbara, California, United States, nobody knew then that he would develop a great talent. During her early years she constantly moved with her parents while they preached in different churches, before stabilizing, so she attended various Christian schools and camps where she developed the great gift of her beautiful voice within the religious genre, something very contrary to what Now everyone knows about her.

Although much of his life can be considered that of any other person who is not a celebrity, since he recorded his debut studio album at the age of sixteen, an album of evangelical music titled katy hudsonwhich became available for purchase in 2001. Perry embarked on the Phil Joel music tour, The Strangely Normal Tourto promote it, however, was a commercial failure, selling an estimated 200 copies and in December of the same year the label went bankrupt and the artist became unemployed, this being the first big blow in her life and nascent career.

His charisma and powerful voice had a successful and abundant future prepared for him, as he released his debut single, I Kissed a Girlalready under his current stage name, which entered the number one position on the hit list Billboard Hot 100 in the United States and in turn became a hit on most of the world’s popularity charts – despite receiving generally negative reviews from critics. From this moment on, the rest is history.

He got married in 2010

Fame, success and apparent love pursued her because after several years of successful world tours, participation in major events such as the Grammys or even being titled as Cher’s successor, in 2010 she decided to give her boyfriend time and formalize the relationship.

She, at the time 25 years old, and the acid comedian Russell Brand, 35, became husband and wife. The former couple said “Yes, I want” in the town of Rajasthani (India), a very special place for them since it is very close to the sanctuary where in December 2009 the actor also asked the artist to marry him.

“The ceremony, private and spiritual, was attended by the couple’s close friends and family, and was carried out by a Christian pastor. The backdrop was the majestic and inspiring countryside of India”, they detailed in a statement.

The wedding was in India

14 brief and intense months was the time that the union lastedAlthough he was also a celebrity, Perry’s absorbing time in the music industry, world tours and celebrity attention surpassed any possible human capacity, one of the reasons why it was thought that they had finished.

The singer was on one of her most successful world tours and remembered by pop culture: California Dreams Tours. He also with work commitments did not accompany her and in this context the separation of her occurred, which later became the most moving, sad and dramatic scene of her film entitled Katy Perry: Part Of Me. The interpreter of great musical successes such as When I’m Gone, Dark Horse either Last Friday Night (TGIF) received the divorce petition through a text message in the middle of a presentation.

The former couple caused great controversy

“She never cries, she’s been like this for 20 minutes”, mentioned one of his assistants. “I can hear you,” she expressed before being asked if she could continue with the show, how she was doing, what had happened or what were the reasons that kept her that way. The order to follow she issued Perry and still with tears in his eyes took the stage. The One That Got Away began to play and a moving message began: “Sometimes we say forever, but that’s easier said than done”.

Time passed and although the moment was immortalized, luck flourished again. The silence of both for a long time caused the international press not to stop speculating what had happened, until both decided to give details about the scandal.

The pop singer was on a world tour

The singer appeared in 60 Minutes Australiawhere he revealed that his relationship with Brand was like a “tornado”:”It was the first kind of breaking of my idealistic mind. I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25 years old and then I met someone who was interesting and inspiring. It was like a tornado, everything was happening at once.”

He for his part, in an interview with the program In Conversation Withconfessed that fame and the demands of being a celebrity were decisive for their breakup: “Katy was obviously very, very busy. I was also in a hurry back then, but not to the same degree. The marriage didn’t last very long and I think it was due to the fluctuating nature of fame, because of the conditions in which we lived.”.

“I have put that experience behind me, but I still feel very close to it. When I hear about my ex or see her, I think: ‘Ah, there is that person, that person in the world…’”, he added in said interview.

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom pose at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala in Los Angeles, California, US September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Years later Katy Perry continues to be one of the most successful women in the industry of music, fashion and reality shows, because her talent has not been reserved only for her, her daughter and her fiancé, because now she also shares it with new talents. .

KEEP READING:

The most popular songs in history that were accused of plagiarism

What Lady Gaga’s concerts were like for 8 dollars in nightclubs before her world fame exploded

From rape to artistic deprivation, the story of Kesha against Dr. Luke that is generating the #FreeKesha

From the video scandal to justice: Kim Kardashian asks for help for a Mexican sentenced to death

The weirdest names that Hollywood stars give their children