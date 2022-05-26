The painful story behind Lenny Kravitz’s ‘It ain’t over ’til it’s over’

Lenny Kravitz He has been in charge of gathering great successes in his 33-year career and with his second studio album, ‘Mama Said’ he could not be left behind. From this album comes ‘It ain’t over ’til it’s over’, whose video already has more than 57 million views, if you want to know why this song is so important for Kravitz’s career we tell you about his history.

One month ago Lenny Kravitz He surprised his fans from Mexico after being caught walking through the streets of the Mixcoac neighborhood in Mexico City. His visit comes months after it was announced that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, who is Lenny’s ex-wife, would be separating, so what? Well, it turns out that the history of ‘It ain’t over ’til it’s over’ has to do with her.

The history behind the song ‘It ain’t over ’til it’s over’

This single was written by Lenny Kravitz while he was in his apartment located in Los Angeles and was going through the separation from Lisa Bonet, with whom he had a relationship from 1987 to 1993, so with this song the artist was looking for a reconciliation with the mother of his daughter, Zoë Kravitz.

In an interview for ‘The Guardian’, Lenny pointed out that writing the songs for ‘Mama Said’ had been like a catharsis, since he had had to deal with the birth of his daughter, fame and success at the same time. Even though he wrote a song to their reconciliation, this did not work and the couple put an end to their history romance in 1993.

But not everything is so bad in the history of these two, because Kravitz has declared that they get along quite well, he even went so far as to detail that now Lisa and he are best friends, in the same way he shared that the love they both had for each other have tried to pass it on to their daughter, who played ‘Catwoman’ in the movie ‘The Batman’.

Although it was not originally planned that the song was included on the album, this single has been one of the most successful songs of his career, luckily Lenny Kravitz decided to include it, there is no doubt that great creations can come out of broken hearts.