the Palace of Monaco pays a moving tribute to Princess Grace
Already 40 years since Princess Grace of Monaco left us in a terrible car accident. The Monegasques do not forget the princess who marked the Rock and they pay homage to her.
Special day for Monegasques. This September 14 marked the date of the disappearance of Princess Grace of Monaco. In 1982, the companion of Prince Rainier III succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, after a serious car accident and a stroke, which seems to have occurred a few days earlier. A terrible drama that marks the Rock, even 40 years later, because Grace Kelly had become a true icon. A few hours ago, the palace paid tribute to the princess on its social networks by revealing several photos of the princess, from her marriage to Prince Rainier III, to her life as a mother alongside her children Albert, Stéphanie and Caroline. Nostalgic images that have softened the fans.
Grace of Monaco: a princess “eternal”
“Unforgettable”, “The most beautiful”, “Such a beautiful woman”, Eternal”, “Stunning woman”, “She was so beautiful”… is it possible to read in number in comments. Despite this important date, Prince Albert II did not wish to organize official commemorations. “There have been many evocations of my mother in recent years. Documentaries, exhibitions, heaps of events which recalled his memory. We thought it was not absolutely necessary to do something special for his forties”explained the monarch to our colleagues from Monaco-Morning.
“We’ll take some family time”
“I think we’ll go to his grave and have some family time”, added Prince Albert II, who prefers to pay tribute to his mother in private with his family. Three years ago, the Rock had however organized some celebrations to celebrate the one who should have blown out her 90 candles. The princess’ car accident has brought its share of controversy. Some investigators were convinced that Princess Stephanie – who was present in the vehicle during the tragedy – was driving the car herself. An analysis contradicted by witnesses who would have seen the former American actress driving the vehicle a few minutes before the accident.