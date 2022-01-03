News

The Pale Blue Eye: A young Edgar Allan Poe in the film with Christian Bale, Charlotte Gainsbourg

The Pale Blue Eye is the new horror and thriller film in production. The plot follows a very experienced detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale(Harry Melling).

The Pale Blue Eye, the cast of the film

In the cast in addition to Christian Bale (Le Mans ’66 – The Great Challenge, the new Thor: Love and Thunder) e Harry Melling (the tv series The chess queen) are also there Gillian Anderson (the Sex Education TV series), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Nymphomaniac – Vol. I and II), Robert Duvall (12 Fantastic Orphans). The direction is by Scott Cooper, who previously worked with Christian Bale on the film Hostiles – Hostiles. The film is based on the novel The Pale Blue Eyeby Louis Bayard of 2006. Filming took place in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania in December 2021. Netflix pre-purchased the film rights for approximately $ 55 million at the European Film Market.

