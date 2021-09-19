The Pale Blue Eye | Netflix will produce the film starring Christian Bale

February 2021 will be a month full of news on the anime front for Netflix, with the debut of the first season of Demon Slayer, the animated series based on the successful manga by Koyoharu Gotoge, without forgetting the arrival of two equally interesting Japanese productions such as Thus spoke Rohan Kishibe And Sky Violation (High Rise Invasion).

But there will be new original films and TV series to discover. Here, then, are the most interesting arrivals on the streaming platform in February.

Malcolm & Marie

Malcolm & Marie, written and directed by Sam Levinson, was one of the first films to be completed following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was secretly shot between June 17 and July 2, 2020 in California, on a thirty-three-acre property, with union support from the Writers Guild of America, the Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild. The shooting of the black and white film was done on 35mm film.

The protagonists of the film are Zendaya And John David Washington. After the hugely successful preview of his latest film as a director, Malcolm returns home with his girlfriend Marie. Here the two begin to reveal facts that will put a strain on their relationship.

The Last Paradise

Is titled The Last Paradise the film written, produced and starring Riccardo Scamarcio, which will arrive on Netflix on February 5th. Based on a true story, the work born from an idea of ​​the famous Apulian actor is set in the late 1950s and tells of a southern peasant who rebels against the exploiters. Directed by Rocco Ricciardulli, who is also co-writer, the film boasts an excellent cast thanks to the presence, among others, of Gaia Bermani Amaral, Antonio Gerardi and Valentina Cervi.

In 1958, in a small town in Southern Italy, Ciccio (Riccardo Scamarcio) is a 40-year-old farmer who dreams of changing things and struggles with his fellow villagers against those who exploit the weakest. Married to Lucia (Valentina Cervi) and a 7-year-old son, Ciccio is secretly in love with Bianca (Gaia Bermani Amaral), the daughter of cumpà Schettino (Antonio Gerardi), a perfidious and feared corporal. Ciccio would like to run away with her, but a series of events will start to upset everyone’s life and nothing will ever be the same again.

Space Sweepers

By the year 2092, space is now saturated with dangerous floating debris, such as discarded satellites and deserted spaceships. The crew of a space junk collection ship called The Victory discovers a humanoid robot designed to be a weapon of mass destruction. They are thus involved in a risky mission, which will force them to travel into space in search of garbage from which to earn money to compete with the rival “scavengers”. Among the protagonists of the film are Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Seon-kyu, Yoo Hae-jin and Richard Armitage (The Hobbit).

Space Sweepers (승리 호), one of the first South Korean space operas, is directed by director Jo Sung-hee (Phantom Detective).

Demon Slayer

To date, the success of Demon Slayer it’s almost inexplicable. The film Demon Slayer – Mugan Train, released a few months ago in Japan, broke record after record in the motherland, having the manga has now sold more than 100 million copies in a very short time. The success, of course, does not refer only to Japan, but a phenomenon that has become popular all over the world.

It was the anime, thanks to the quality of its animations and the excellent adaptation, that drove the success of Tanjiro and his friends in the West. In Italy, where the film is still unreleased – despite Dynit has confirmed the future release – the anime is already available on VVVVID and Prime Video. But if you are not a subscriber to these platforms, February will be the month in which you can retrieve it on Netflix.

