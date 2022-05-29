The Palme d’Or for a satire of capitalism closes a Cannes of contrasts

The Palme d’Or awarded this Saturday to the Swedish Ruben Östlund for “Triangle of Sadness” in Cannes closes an edition of contrasts that, after its cancellation in 2020 and its celebration in July 2021 due to the pandemic, resumed its usual dates and with them the illusion of a certain normality.

Twenty-one films opted to take over from “Titane”, by France’s Julia Ducournau, and of these only five were directed by women, including the veteran Claire Denis with the romantic thriller “Stars at Noon”, which won the Grand Prize “ex aequo” alongside “Close”, by Lukas Dhont.

Östlund won his second Palme d’Or, after “The Square” in 2017, taking his satire against capitalism, which in its different screenings drew laughter and applause, to the same place that for twelve days concentrates all the elements he criticizes in his film: luxury, opulence or superficiality.

In the official competition, with the Spanish Albert Serra in contention with “Pacifiction”, which did not win a prize, some thirty films were added out of competition. In addition, 20 films participated in the second most important section of Cannes, Un Certain Regard; seven in competition in the parallel Critics’ Week and 23 in the Directors’ Fortnight.

The Festival Palace once again became the epicenter of world cinematography and in a particularly hot year saw tourists and locals coexist on the beaches of the Paseo Marítimo with accredited people, a mix that, according to figures from the mayor’s office, generates some 200 million euros of income and creates 2,300 jobs.

Ukraine protagonist

It was a special edition for its 75th anniversary and it did not turn its back on today.

In his selection he had vetoed official Russian delegations, although not dissident directors, which opened the door for Kirill Serebrennikov with “Tchaikovsky’s Wife”, and at the opening ceremony he had the telematic intervention of the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, who asked that the cinema does not remain “mute” in the face of the situation.

The war in Ukraine was also present through the selected films.

Out of competition with “The Natural History of Destruction”, Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa’s denunciation of the use of civilians as military targets, and in the Un Certain Regard section with “Butterfly Vision”, by his compatriot Maksym Nakonechnyi, who rang the anti-aircraft sirens on the red carpet as a protest against the conflict.

The red carpet concentrated the flashes of the photographers every afternoon and served both as a platform for claims, whether warlike or feminist, as well as the focus of the show. In the latter, no one took the throne from the Americans Tom Cruise and Julia Roberts.

The former presented “Top Gun: Maverick” out of competition, a sequel to his 1986 film, with eight French Air Patrol planes flying over the Palace as the culmination of his parade, and the latter, godmother of the Chopard Award for Young Promises, won with her smile and overshadowed in a few seconds all those who preceded her.

The arrival of Cruise by helicopter to Cannes, of the French actor Omar Sy by private jet and the acrobatics of those eight aircraft earned criticism from environmentalists at a time when the event itself is calling for recycling, the reduction of waste and the payment of 24 euros as an environmental contribution.

It was not the only criticism that monopolized the festival. In the first of the two colloquiums organized on the future of cinema on the occasion of this anniversary, there were no women: the panel was made up, among others, by Guillermo del Toro, Claude Lelouch, Michel Hazanavicius or Gaspar Noé.

On top of that table, a central theme of current cinematography, the eternal debate on platforms and movie theaters. A discussion that jumped to other meetings of the contest and on which the Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen was conciliatory.

“We have to ask ourselves: Are the platforms going to disappear? No, then? Instead of fighting, we must find a meeting point, which is our common love of making movies,” he said in that talk, similar to the one also starring Javier Bardem, who won over the public with his confidences and who today gave “Close” and “Stars at Noon” the Grand Prize “ex aequo”.

The mass bathing of the Spanish interpreter and the long list of stars that accompanied the premiere of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” will also be remembered: from its protagonists, Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, to the singers Shakira, Kylie Minogue, Ricky Martin or the Italian group Maneskin, collaborator on the film’s soundtrack.

This is the complete list of awardees:

– Palme d’Or: “Triangle of Sadness”, by Ruben Östlund

– Grand Prix “ex aequo”: “Close”, by Lukas Dhont, and “Stars at Noon”, by Claire Denis

– Best Directing Award: Park Chan-Wook for “Decision to Leave”

– Best Screenplay Award: “Boy from Heaven”, by Tarik Saleh

– ‘Ex aequo’ Jury Prize: “Le otto montagne”, by Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch, and “Eo”, by Jerzy Skolimowski.

– Best Actress Award: Tsar Amir Ebrahimi for “Holy Spider”

– Best Actor Award: Song Hang Ko for “Broker”

– 75th Anniversary Special Award: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne for “Tori and Lokita”

OFFICIAL SECTION A CERTAIN LOOK

– Un Certain Regard Award: “Les pires”, directed by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret

– Jury Prize: “Joyland” by Saim Sadiq

– Best Director: Alexandru Belc for “Metronom”

– Acting Award: Vicky Krieps in “Corsage” and Adam Bessa in “Harka”

– Best Screenplay: “Mediterranean fever”, by Maha Haj

– Hunch Award: “Rodeo” by Lola Quivoron

GOLDEN CAMERA FOR THE BEST OPERA FIRST IN ALL OF CANNES

“War Pony” by Riley Keough and Gina Gammell, featured in A Certain Regard

Special Mention: “Plan 75”, by Chie Hayakawa

SHORT FILMS

– Palme d’Or: “Hai bian sheng qi yi zuo xuan ya”, by Jianying Chen

– Special Mention: “Lori”, by Abinash Bikram Shah.

CINFOUNDATION

– First prize: “Il barbiere complottista”, by Valerio Ferrara

– Second prize: “Di er””, by Li Jiahe.

– Third prize “ex aequo”: “Glorious revolution”, by Masha Novikova, and “Les humaines sont cons quand ils s’empilent”, by Laurène Fernandez.