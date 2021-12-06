The Panasonic soundbar on offer is the best Christmas present

If you have bought a new TV in the last three or four years you will certainly have noticed the high quality of the video and the low quality, and power, of audio. It is not only your television that has this problem: practically all models do, unless it is a high-end model well over 1,000 euros.









The latest Smart TVs all feature a extremely slim design, which heavily affects the quality of the audio: physically There is no space to insert good speakers (which must not only be large, but also deep) in a television that is a few centimeters thick. Common sickness, half joy? No, because the solution exists and today it doesn’t even cost too much: one soundbar, that is the most compact external audio system, comfortable to use and with the cheaper price / yield ratio because, unlike many more complex and expensive systems, soundbars are always optimized for audio from a TV. Which one to choose? There Panasonic SC-HTB490 it is an excellent compromise between price and features and, at the moment, it is also in strong discount.

Panasonic soundbar SC-HTB490: technical characteristics

Panasonic describes the SC-HTB490 Soundbar with the slogan “the slim soundbar with powerful bass“, And he’s right: the SC-HTB490 is the right one synthesis between size and power, with the bass being greatly aided by the subwoofer dedicated (that is wireless, so it can also be positioned not very close to the TV).

The subwoofer not only serves to increase the bass power, but also to relieve the other two speakers of the task of playing even the lower frequencies. The result is that, in 2.1 configurations like this one, the side speakers offer a cleaner sound and, for example, when watching movies the dialogues feel better.

As for the power, however, i 320W total they are divided equally between the two speakers (80 + 80W) and the subwoofer (160 Watt). A very balanced configuration, so.

The connection to the Smart TV is very simple, which can be done via Bluetooth (wireless, more convenient) or via door HDMI with ARC (a little more inconvenient, but the quality is slightly higher). In both cases the soundbar and the TV are piloted with one remote control, that of TV.

Finally, there are four pre-selectable audio modes (to which the user-customized one is added): Standard, Cinema, Sport, Music, News.

Panasonic soundbar SC-HTB490: the offer in progress

The list price of the Panasonic SC-HTB490 soundbar is in the average of the products in this range, i.e. soundbars with simple setup (in this case 2.1), but from the good power overall: 249 euros.

Currently, however, the soundbar Panasonic SC-HTB490 you buy it on Amazon with a big discount: 179 euros (-70 euros, -28%). It’s time to do a gift to your Smart TV, and to your ears.

Panasonic SC-HTB490 Soundbar – Power 320W – With wireless subwoofer