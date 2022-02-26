The pandemic, according to the first UPNA medical students

Four students who will go down in history for belonging to the 1st promotion reflect on a health crisis that has endorsed their vocation, but has also revealed the saturation and lack of resources in the system

The pandemic surprised them halfway through their first university year, in a career that, like them, was taking its first steps at the Public University of Navarra. Esther, Ane, Jorge and Sandra, and the rest of their classmates, will go down in history for being part of the first promotion of the UPNA Medicine degree. And who knows if something else. It is not easy to be the first to embark on a new university career, to feel like a guinea pig, but these students, from Burgos, Cáceres, Pamplona and a “little town” in Gipuzkoa, do not regret the decision they made last summer of 2019. They applaud the decision of the UPNA to maintain both face-to-face classes and practices, which have allowed them to discover the professionalism and warmth of health personnel when dealing with an unprecedented crisis. A pandemic that has reaffirmed their vocation to dedicate themselves to medicine while at the same time uncovering the dark side of what their future profession will be: saturation, a feeling of abandonment and a worrying lack of resources. For this reason, these students have a clear request: to listen to the true experts when making decisions and to provide health with resources and better working conditions.

Healthcare vocation

The first promotion of Medicine of the UPNA

For Esther Etayo Aguiniano, a 20-year-old from Pamplona, ​​the vocation to study Medicine came from her mother, who works in the ICU of the University Hospital, while in Sandra Abad Gómez, from Burgos, both parents work in the health field, which which also pushed him to opt for that branch. Unlike her classmates, who were more apprehensive about enrolling in a new career, Sandra saw it as an advantage. “At home we think that since the University of Navarra is very renowned, if the UPNA was so interested in offering it, it was because they wanted to do it well”.

Jorge Regadera Carrasco, from Cáceres, admits that he had only heard of the Sanfermines from Pamplona. “I discovered that I wanted to be a doctor when I was 16 years old, I did a volunteer job and I liked it. I worked hard to get a good grade in Baccalaureate and when I had to choose they told me about Pamplona. I came in the summer, the city convinced me, its health system It’s very good and I’m happy with the choice,” he says. The Gipuzkoan Ane Martínez Ojuel does not have a healthcare environment but “I was interested in understanding how the human body works and I opted for the healthcare branch. I did not want to focus on Medicine because it was a pressure that I was not willing to sustain, but it went well for me, I took note and kicked out many universities and in the end here I am”.

The four remember their beginnings with enthusiasm. For most, the university adventure also meant leaving the nest, a new life in a student flat. Things were looking good and, as Jorge recalls, “we were able to experience the October Tent”. However, in the second semester his life, like everyone else’s, was blown up. “When the university closed, we all went home. We thought we were going away for 15 days, like a vacation,” he recalls. In fact, they delayed an Anatomy exam and “we were even happy about it.” Then the story was lengthening and “in my case I did not return until September.”

Pandemic practices

Observing the pandemic with the eyes of a student

Six months after the declaration of the state of alarm, these students returned to campus. And they did it by recovering 100% face-to-face attendance. “The decision was very positive. I remember that I had friends at other universities who only went one day a week. We made up classes normally, which allowed us to return to the routine and socialize,” says Esther.

And not only did they continue teaching, but they were also able to carry out their first internships in health spaces, which in the UPNA Medicine degree begin in the second year. “The practices developed normally both in health centers and in hospitals”, highlights Sandra. In this way, these students were able to observe and soak up the care for covid patients. “It is true that we started in May 2021, when things were calmer, but we did treat patients with coronavirus in health centers, in home care… We were not on the covid floor but we did have to use the Epi and we were able to see how care was carried out”, explains the young man from Cáceres. His partner Ane nods. “We had to see how the screenings were managed and the entire crews were called, how they did the antigen tests on people who came with symptoms… Of course, they have always protected us a lot. It was the doctors who did everything, we we stayed as observers running as little risk as possible”, points out this student from Gipuzkoa. Sandra, for her part, points out that “I saw how the pandemic affected normal care.”

These four future doctors admit that they would have liked to be in the last years of their careers to have been able to help in those first weeks. “I saw the images on TV and thought it would be nice to be there,” admits Jorge and adds that “we were sorry not to be able to help. As doctors usually say, nothing happens but, if it happens, let me be there.”

more vocation

Convinced of the decision to be a doctor

The pandemic, according to the latest studies, has triggered healthcare vocations. Specifically, in 2021, applications to study medicine at the state level grew by 44%. Nursing and other degrees in this branch also recorded significant increases. Ane, Esther, Jorge and Sandra were newcomers to the university when covid-19 broke out and, as they acknowledge, this health crisis has reaffirmed their decision to dedicate themselves to medicine. Now, the pandemic has made them reflect on the saturation of the system and the lack of resources. “I have not been afraid of covid-19, there are more diseases for which you are also at risk of getting infected in the hospital, but it has made me suspicious to see the level of saturation that health personnel have. I have seen it with my mother who She’s a nurse. I saw the workload and the level of saturation and I thought I’m going to get in there…”, reflects Sandra. His partner Esther, whose mother has been and is in the front row, in the ICU, had the same feeling: “Not so much because of the fear of covid but because of the fact of thinking if something happens, if there is another pandemic, the toilets are going to be the ones who work the hardest again. I saw my mother and thought maybe it’s not worth it, but soon you got over it”.

Ane, not living in a health environment, tried to “live it as just another student, I tried not to put myself in the role of a doctor because I am far from being one and I don’t think it would be good for me”. She now well assures that she never thought of abandoning the ship. It helped her classmate from Cáceres confirm that she was on the right track. “I believe that Medicine is not a profession to use but a way of life. People do not work in medicine but are doctors,” says Jorge.

Complaint

Saturated toilets and lack of resources

These students regret that those applause directed to the toilets have not crystallized in an increase in resources and an improvement in the working conditions of professionals. “With the applause it seemed that people showed gratitude but at the political level it seems that they have already forgotten and we are the same as before”, says Esther. Her partner Jorge is blunt. “We have not learned anything. The pandemic has been saved by the toilets who have swum everything with scarce resources. I no longer know why we are going and they continue to catch us off guard. In two years of the pandemic, Primary Care has not been provided with more resources “, it states. The student from Burgos considers that “not only are there not more resources, but I think they are being lost because the toilets also become infected, take leave and are not replaced. And in a plant they have to do the same work with less”. On her part, Ane talks about her experience in a rural center. “The feeling was of abandonment. The workload is higher than it was before and they also have to train because in the end it is a new disease,” she remarks.

Likewise, Esther regrets certain comments that are heard in the waiting rooms. “I’m waiting for the doctor and now he goes and has coffee, she listens. And when they say that they don’t know how they are, if she has already treated 30 patients…”.

These students are very critical about the treatment of vaccines. “There has been too much information and it has reached the point where people ask what vaccine they are going to get, something unthinkable with other diseases. It has generated a problem at a social level since there are people at risk who doubted whether to get vaccinated or not and You had to convince him or he didn’t want to be vaccinated directly. The credibility of people who know has been called into question,” laments Sandra, who recalls that all drugs have side effects and no one considers taking ibuprofen. Along the same lines, the student from Gipuzkoa believes that “the information extracted from scientific data is not an opinion. They are facts and with them you can decide to vaccinate or not, but you cannot doubt their credibility.” For his part, Jorge believes that the political class is partly to blame since the protocols and vaccination guidelines have undergone many swings. “They have been based more on political decisions than on scientific ones.”

future without restrictions

Vaccinate other countries and not forget that it exists

These students see it as feasible to lift the restrictions. “This is the new normal, there is not going to be a better reality and we must live with it,” says Jorge. Her colleague Sandra is committed to continuing to promote vaccination while Esther points out that “right now it is controlled but we cannot pretend it does not exist. The most important thing now is to vaccinate other countries so that strains do not form that could affect the new normal”.

As for their future, these students recognize that their internship experience has allowed them to discover some areas that they did not previously contemplate “I had always thought of being a family doctor, because I like dealing with patients, but the other day I was a tomorrow in the operating room and I consider surgery,” says Ane. The opposite has happened to Esther. “I thought that the relationship with the patient was going to cost me a bit and I liked it a lot,” she admits. The student from Burgos is clear that she likes emergency surgery, emergency medicine, a world, the latter, that Jorge is passionate about. “I really like the critical patient, intensive medicine… but I’m also interested in specialties such as oncology or hematology, in which you combine research”.

And it is that, as this young man recalls, with research “you can save more lives than being a clinical doctor”, but in Spain “it is not recognized and the precariousness is absolute”. “I think they should present it as an attractive option so that people want to dedicate themselves to it.”