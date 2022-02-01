The pandemic has changed sexual habits

Among the research and reflections on the conditioning exerted by the pandemic on the habits of the population, in Europe and the United States, the attention to changes in people’s sexual lives found ample space in the media both during the first lockdowns and in the subsequent phases. Almost two years after the introduction of the first restrictions, and with a greater availability of data also referring to the progressive resumption of daily activities, more extensive national studies and first partial considerations have emerged on the apparent stability of some trends in the approach to sexuality.

A study conducted on the Italian population by researchers from the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research and other IRCCS research institutes, published last December in the scientific journal Journal of Epidemiology, has in general confirmed a predictable and lengthy commented data in the last two years regarding a significant decrease in sexual activity during the lockdown both among cohabiting and non-cohabiting subjects.

Over a third of the population – 6,003 people aged 18 to 74 – reported a change in their sex life, mainly a decrease in activity. Within the cohabiting population, the decline was most marked among younger, male people, living in smaller homes and spending more time outdoors before the pandemic. According to the study’s conclusions, the lockdown is likely to have had an impact on habits and “behavioral risk factors, including sexual attitudes and practices.” However, it is suggested that the changes be analyzed in the future taking into account the possibility of an influence exerted also by social and mental health factors, and not only linked to the rules on physical distancing.

Based on the most recent data from a major British population survey, an article in the Guardian described and analyzed the impression that the pandemic has resulted in significant and stable changes in relationships and sexual intercourse in many cases, starting with a reduced propensity for casual sex with strangers. In general, both a certain tendency to have relationships with acquaintances and friends, and a propensity to experiment with new sexual objects and practices, as a couple or individually, seem to have grown.

The survey cited by Guardian is part of a large longitudinal study – a collection of views that measures changes over time – conducted every ten years since 1990 and known as the National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles (NATSAL), the results of which are widely used in research and in the evaluation of national policies to be undertaken. In 2020, the usual face-to-face data collection, which requires two years of work, was interrupted due to the pandemic and replaced by an internet collection in compliance with health regulations.

A total of 6,500 responses were collected from 6,500 people between the ages of 18 and 59, interviewed in two different moments of the pandemic: July 2020 and March-April 2021, that is, during both the first and the second wave of COVID-19 infections. . The research team divided the study population into four subgroups: people who do not have a stable relationship and do not have sexual intercourse; those who are not in a relationship but have sexual intercourse; those who have a relationship but do not live together; and finally people who are in a relationship and live together.

In the four months after the lockdown, the people who had had the most physical contact and sexual intercourse – several times a week or every day – were those in the second group, the sexually active single people: among those there was not a reduction in sexual activity. Rather, there was a tendency to have fewer one-night stories and more sexual relations with the same or the same partner, without necessarily translating into a stable relationship. The Guardian, who has heard from several people of various age groups, attributes this reduction in one-night stands to the lack of certain casual encounters in public places, encounters from which that type of relationship could more easily arise before the pandemic.

The reasons for some changes in sexual habits may be related to the restrictions in other indirect ways as well.

Commenting on an estimated 40 percent reduction in condom use over the past two years, Goh Miah Kiat, CEO of the Malaysian company Karex, one of the world’s leading condom manufacturers and suppliers, recently recalled that under normal circumstances a large number of part of the condoms in individual countries are distributed by governments, but these practices have been upset by the pandemic. In the UK, for example, the National Health Service (NHS) has provisionally closed most of the clinics deemed ‘non-essential’, including sexual health clinics (which distribute condoms, among other things).

An additional source of insight into people’s sexual habits and practices, while difficult to assess, could come from data on sex toy sales, which have generally increased during the pandemic. “If you make sex toys, you have to understand how people use them and how they have sex, because that determines what they will buy,” he told the Guardian Julia Margo, co-founder of the British luxury sex toy company Hot Octopuss.

In 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, according to Margo it would have been possible to identify the introduction of lockdowns on a map of the world, judging by the sales of sex toys. In the United States, the dramatic increase in sales was quite clearly related to isolation, which led many people to experiment with new methods and products for pleasure.

“It was mostly about masturbation sex toys,” Margo said, while the following summer people bought sex toys for couples. In 2021, Hot Octopuss instead recorded a growth in demand for interactive sex toys, objects that can be controlled through an app and that can be used with one or a partner even at a distance.

The pandemic is likely to have helped change many people’s approaches to both sexual pleasure and romantic relationships in general, causing some to have more initiative and make decisions more quickly. In a survey of romantic relationships in the UK in 2021, the UK health care provider Relate and the dating site eHarmony found in many couples ‘relationships the shared impression that times were altered, that’ two months equals two years of I commit”.

It was as if the lockdown had acted as an accelerator of natural dynamics within the couple, confronting them with the choice between never dating again and moving in together. And all of this was happening while single people wandered a lot less, regardless of the closure of the premises.

According to what Margo hypothesized on the basis of sex toy sales, even within the same relationship people “have become more experimental in their interests” and “more adventurous”. He said that before the pandemic he would never have thought of having to increase supplies of items like gags and leashes, and to sell them to customers over 55: “for me they were really niche items, now they are so popular, and to buy them are the same people who buy normal vibrators ».

According to Guardian, people who are sexually active during the pandemic have had more time to explore their latent desires, and sex has probably been a way for them to feel good and take comfort in an otherwise very complicated time. This, however, probably increased the burden of expectations about sex lives, since other social identities had been limited by circumstances. And it has lessened the inclination to run the risk of wasting opportunities to have sex with satisfaction: a risk present in a one-night stand, “which is to libido as a meal at a gas station is to appetite.”

Yet, concludes the Guardian, the fact remains that a quarter of the people in the NATSAL survey have had no sexual activity in the past two years, and even those are evidently responsible at least in part for the reduction in the number of one-night stands. The survey by Relate and eHarmony also revealed a sense of insecurity: 25 percent of people said they felt “out of practice” and 13 percent said they were “not ready to be intimate” with other people after so many months. of physical distancing.

According to Will Nutland, a researcher at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (one of the oldest medical institutions dedicated to the study of infectious diseases), the simplest explanation is that several opportunities to meet were missed during the lockdown. Above all, there was a lack of major events such as concerts and festivals, considered by many to be the best context in which to experience one-night adventures. And this has inevitably created greater distances, not just physical, between people over time.

“It’s not necessarily fear of COVID, it’s that people have forgotten how to be intimate,” Nutland said, and there is less momentum in casual relationships because people have lost a range of both social and sexual skills. Moreover, for a prolonged period of time, no one has had to question or have to deal with certain “eremitical habits”, because the pandemic and the risk of contagion have never completely disappeared.