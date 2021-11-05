“The pandemic has changed the habits of car sharing”

“Car sharing has suffered drastic reductions due to the pandemic, starting from the lockdown up to changing habits such as with smart working. Although there is a gradual recovery, 2021 is also leading to unsatisfactory results. This is due to the fact that the habits of our consumers have changed. In fact, the average rental has gone from 30 minutes to over 40. The impact of car sharing on everyone’s life is evident. This would reduce by 12 the number of private cars in the city that are 10% on the move and otherwise stop at the parking lot, making the cities large parking lots. Hence, it is evident that if car sharing became more widespread it would help improve the mobility of urban centers“. Thus the Head of Marketing and Eni Network Services, Mario Ferro, speaking at the event Wave – mobility in the sustainable city, held at the Lanterna in Rome.

“A central theme is that of safety in car sharing. Before the pandemic this was linked to the concept of the solidity of cars, while with Covid it is linked to avoiding contagion. We have invested heavily in this through the continuous sanitization of the vehicles. Today the machines are equipped with an innovative system also used by NASA and which provides the cleaning at each rental”Continued Ferro during the table entitled: Sharing mobility.