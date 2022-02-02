The pandemic in 2024, a love story

Los Angeles, 2024. The metropolis is dark, distressing and almost completely deserted. From time to time some terrible noise pierces the dead silence, and people barricade themselves even more, they are afraid even to breathe. The population is locked in the house: it is forbidden to go out. Those who transgress risk being shot to death: the agents of the Department of Health shoot anyone who moves without authorization or without the special yellow bracelet that – very few have – gives them the right to live normally (so to speak).

What happen? Easy: the pandemic is not over, on the contrary, with the passing of the years the situation has worsened much, the “old” Covid-19 (the nightmare we are facing from the beginning of 2020 to today) has become Covid-23, it is even more contagious and more lethal. And it has led to an iron lockdown that never seems to end.

“Songbird” – available on Prime, directed by Adam Mason, starring KJ Apa (known to audiences for his role as Archie Andrews in the Riverdale series), Sofia Carson, Alexandra Daddario and Demi Moore – is a dystopian film about the virus and a story at the same time. love.

Mind you, not really a masterpiece, but if you start looking at it you go on to the end, you are curious to know where you want to go, to imagine another near future scenario of what could happen, given that today it really is. no one seems to have any idea. What will be the developments of the pandemic? Could Omicron be the beginning of the end? Or is another catastrophic variant awaiting us?

So, we are in 2024 in a ghostly Los Angeles, almost everyone is forced to stay holed up in their apartment, neither doors nor windows can be opened, the controllers with megaphones along the streets continually remind that “the only safe place is your home ”and whoever leaves will inevitably be captured. Every morning each citizen is required to scan his face with his mobile phone, the temperature and any virus in the body is detected, and the parameters go directly to the Hygiene Office: whoever is positive will be taken from his home by force in the lap a few minutes by men harnessed in bio-containing suits and gas masks, and will be taken to buildings dedicated to the “quarantine”, from which he will never return.

Food, drinks and other basic necessities are ordered online and delivered through hermetic doors and cabinets inside which sanitization takes place with ultraviolet rays. Everyone is afraid of touching contaminated objects.

Very few people can circulate freely, they are the so-called “immune” (in the film it is not specified because they are, in all probability due to natural causes, vaccines are not mentioned …), they have a yellow bracelet that they must show immediately if they are stopped, so as not to be killed without mercy.

Two stories intertwine. Nico (an immune, in fact) lhe works for a forwarding company and he makes home deliveries by bicycle. He is engaged to Sara, a beautiful girl he has never met live (their relationship is all in video call) who lives with her grandmother, terrified of getting the virus and dying.

In another neighborhood there is May, a young singer who before the arrival of the pandemic had been hired by a record company led by a dirty and equivocal entrepreneur and who now, also locked up at home, keeps singing “on demand” at a distance, in exchange for offers. Among the fans is Michael Dozer, a former soldier who fought in Afghanistan, is in a wheelchair and maneuvers a drone that he sees everything and is also capable of killing.

Suddenly an event happens that will upset everything, the two stories will cross and it will be even more a real struggle for survival and escape.

No spoilers, we don’t tell you how it will turn out, someone will be saved, someone else will succumb. One critic said it may be the right time to watch this movie. Effectively…

