the pandemic killed between 13.3 and 16.6 million people

What does excess mortality mean

– Excess mortality is defined as the difference between the number of deaths that have occurred and the number that would be expected in the absence of the pandemic based on data from previous years. Excess mortality includes deaths associated with Covid either directly (due to the disease) or indirectly (due to the impact of the pandemic on health systems and society). Deaths indirectly linked to Covid are attributable to other health conditions for which people have not been able to access prevention and treatment because health systems have been overloaded by the pandemic.

Determining events

– The estimated number of excess deaths can also be influenced by deaths avoided during the pandemic due to the lower risks of certain events, such as car crashes or workplace injuries.

Where the greatest number of excess victims is concentrated

– According to the data, most of the excess deaths (84%) are concentrated in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas. About 68% is concentrated in just 10 countries globally. Middle-income countries accounted for 81% of the 14.9 million excess deaths (53% in low-middle-income countries and 28% in upper-middle-income countries) over the 24-month period, with high and low, respectively 15% and 4%.

More deaths among men than women

– The global death toll was higher for men than for women (57% male, 43% female) and higher among the elderly.