The pandemic that hit Latin America more than any other region

Two years ago, on February 26, 2020, covid-19 “officially” arrived in Latin America. A 61-year-old Brazilian who had been in Italy presented symptoms and was admitted to a center in Sao Paulo, where the coronavirus was confirmed. Thus began a nightmare that has hit this region more than any other in the world, even though it is winning the vaccination battle.

The arrival of the disease in Latin America, after several continental cases before in the US and Canada, was one of the reasons that led the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare the pandemic just 15 days later, the March 11th.

“We must learn the great lessons of the pandemic. International cooperation mechanisms in the health area were not effective. Even today we perceive that, with more than ten billion vaccines distributed in the world, less than 11% of them were for poor countries, ”explains Dimas Tadeu Covas, president of the Butantan Institute in Sao Paulo (Brazil), a center pioneering biomedical research center for the manufacture of vaccines and research on covid-19 at the Latin American level.

SANITARY, POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC SHOCKS

As cases and deaths increased, it became clear that the region was not prepared for the impact of this disease.

The health crisis also generated social demonstrations that caused very strong political convulsions, especially in some countries.

In Paraguay, the lack of supplies and unrest over the government’s management were the trigger for intense protests that forced President Mario Abdo Benítez to make changes to his cabinet in March 2021.

For two weeks, the streets of the main Paraguayan cities were occupied by citizens expressing their anger at the collapse of a health system, affected by low investment and corruption.

Negligence is also in the sights of many sectors when taking stock of the regional fight against the pandemic. The Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico is accused of this and more specifically the person in charge of the fight against the disease, Hugo López-Gatell, who is blamed for Mexico being the fifth country with the most deaths in the world, with more 316,000 deaths to date.

Criticism also points to López Obrador himself, who has tested positive for coronavirus twice and who is criticized for sometimes lowering the severity of the impact of the pandemic.

Regarding the economy, 2020, the first year of covid-19, was especially hard for Latin America, with a retraction of regional GDP of GDP of -7.7%, according to data from the Economic Commission for Latin America (ECLAC). ), while in 2021 there was a certain recovery, of 3.7%.

By 2022, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the region to grow just 2.4%.

TESTIMONIES OF A DRAMA

The two years that have passed since the first infection in Latin America, with a balance to date of 146 million cases and 2.6 million deaths, have left many testimonies of pain.

And if there is a group that can relate this drama in the first person, it is that of health professionals, who have experienced the problem on a daily basis.

The health institutions “were not prepared, this exceeded them,” Mexican nurse Margarita Reyes, who lost her father, José Margarito, 75, and her brother, 46, to the coronavirus, told Efe.

“From the first moment I had to be in the emergency room, where they did not know how to handle the patients, who increased day by day,” he says, recounting how the intensive care units were filling up with patients as SARS spread. -CoV-2.

The testimony of this nurse contradicts the claims of the Mexican government, which ensures that “no one was left without a bed.”

In Venezuela, a country with a serious economic crisis that especially affects the health sector, Estefania Polanco saw how her mother almost died due to lack of care, after being admitted to a hospital in the state of Miranda, in the center of the country.

“He was admitted on July 10, 2021, he was unconscious for four days with no hope of getting out of there. My father-in-law managed to get in to see it. They didn’t attend to her. They only changed her oxygen and gave her a few medications, ”this young woman tells Efe, who finally had to hire personalized attention to attend to her mother.

The images are a faithful record of the calamities experienced, scenes between drama and horror, such as those experienced in Guayaquil (Ecuador), where at the beginning of the pandemic the corpses came to crowd the streets and houses due to the collapse of the health network and funeral services.

THE BATTERED EDUCATION OF LATIN AMERICAN CHILDREN: THE OTHER DISEASE

The pandemic also dealt a heavy blow to the educational system of most Latin American countries, due to the closure of educational centers decreed by the authorities.

According to ECLAC, 167 million students have been affected by the stoppage of classes since March 2020.

Meanwhile, UNESCO estimates that the impact of school dropout has meant that 3.1 million children and young people have been permanently left out of the education system.

This is the case, for example, in Argentina, where the majority of students will return to face-to-face classes this year, but tens of thousands of students, especially those belonging to the most vulnerable sectors, have “disconnected” from the education system and have not turned.

“Clearly we are not going to recover all the children, many do not want to return to a school that did not take care of them enough,” Claudia Romero, a doctor in Education and researcher at the Torcuato di Tella University, explains to Efe.

And in other places they have not yet started the return to classes, as is the case in Peru, the country with the highest mortality rate in the world, with more than 209,000 deaths (634 people per 100,000 inhabitants) where they have established the next month March as the deadline for returning to class.

VACCINATION, THE KEY

Mass immunization against the coronavirus began in Latin America in December 2020 and represented a turning point in terms of the growth of infections and deaths, although the process was not without setbacks and setbacks that put it to the test, such as the arrival of the omicron variant.

In this regard, the case of Chile is striking, one of the countries with the highest vaccination rate in the world -above 93% of adults-, but where the positivity rate once again exceeded the 35% barrier in these countries. southern summer months. This situation has challenged the capacity of hospitals and has increased mortality, despite measures such as the mandatory use of masks outside or PCR tests at airports.

In Bolivia, the plan that began with health personnel and was gradually extended to the rest of the adult population today even reaches those over five years of age, through the administration of vaccines such as Sputnik-V, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen.

For its part, Peru has taken advantage of the fact that it has a well-organized vaccination system to achieve progress that has made it possible to reduce the advance of the omicron variant at the beginning of this year.

In Central America, Panama and Costa Rica have stood out for their high rates of diagnosis and vaccination, since both countries have more than 80% of the population with at least one dose of vaccine and more than 73% with two doses. .

In contrast, Honduras and Guatemala have lagged behind in the immunization process, especially the latter country, where only 30% of the population has received two doses.

But perhaps the most paradoxical situation in the fight against the pandemic is that of Brazil, with a president like Jair Bolsonaro who defends postulates that border on denial.

“Brazil has always been recognized as an important country in the international health movement and, suddenly, it has declared itself against the measures of science, of the control of the pandemic, advances that were already considered consolidated”, comments Professor Covas, of the Butantan Institute.

But despite Bolsonaro’s ideas, the measures adopted by the state governments have made it possible for the country to be one of those with one of the highest immunization rates in the world, with more than 73% of its population following the guideline. complete, while 23% have already received the booster.

THE EYE SET ON HAITI

With just 0.9% of the population fully vaccinated, Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, is a cause for concern for health authorities.

“The countries that are in the same situation as Haiti, such as many Africans, are presenting high numbers of transmission of the disease and are potentially generators of new variants. As long as we do not have a global action to serve them, we are going to be exposed to these variants”, warns the president of the Butantan Institute.

If the matter is not taken action, this disturbing scenario could spread to other corners of a continent where the situation is not fully controlled, not even in the United States, the most powerful country in the world and the most affected by the pandemic, with more than 78 million cases, about 950,000 deaths and with only 64.7% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule, although the average number of infections is decreasing weekly.