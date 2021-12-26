The pandoro ranking: which is the best in the supermarket

There are many who prefer the Pandoro to panettone, perhaps because it is simpler, without candied fruit and raisins that some just don’t like. But even among the Pandoro there are some differences and so Altroconsumo has seen fit to draw up a ranking to find out which is the best. The analysis involved ten different types of Pandoro, both among those present on supermarket shelves, and among those instead artisanal. The choice was among the producers who have linked their name to the typical Christmas cake. The winning pandoro conquered the top step of the podium after passing several laboratory tests and after tasting it by expert pastry chefs and a jury made up of consumers.

What is the best pandoro

In choosing which pandoro to put on our table, the quality-price ratio is also very important, and in this case the leavened product sold under the Le Grazie brand wins the challenge, winning 72 points on a scale from 1 to 100. According to Altroconsumo this is the product with the best value since the price is 3.79 euros per kilo. Better than him, for quality, only the pandoro made by Three Marys which collected 73 points, where the average price for the one kg pack is 11.70 euros. On the third step of the podium we find the pandoro di Maina which scored 70 points and is sold for € 6.15 per one kg pack. Altroconsumo then elected the three sweets that occupy the first 3 positions of “excellent quality”.

In addition to the good taste of the leavened product, the value for money was also taken into account. Usually, homemade Christmas leavened products can cost even more than 30 euros, reaching up to 60/70 euros if accompanied by the names of the most famous pastry chefs in the world. However, Altroconsumo has preferred sweets that are affordable even for poor mortals, refuting the cliché that the higher price corresponds to a better product. Once again we find Esselunga in the upper part of the classification which in 2020 had earned the gold medal for panettone. On the top step, however, we find the Magnificent Pandoro Tre Marie with 73 points and immediately after Le Grazie di Esselunga with 72. On the third step of the podium here is Maina with 70 points. And then the others: Melegatti, Motta, Bauli, Perbellini, Paluani, Borsari and at the end of the Balocco standings with 58 points.

What cannot be missing

The pandoro specification obliges producers to use some ingrediants in established qualities. The main ones that cannot be missed are: wheat flour; sugar; category “A” chicken eggs or egg yolk (derived from category “A” chicken eggs), or both, in quantities such as to guarantee not less than 4% in yolk; butter obtained directly and exclusively from cow’s milk creams with a contribution of butterfat, in quantities not less than 20%; natural yeast consisting of sourdough; aromas of vanilla or vanillin; salt (including iodized salt). Instead, there are optional ingredients: milk and derivatives; malt; cocoa butter; sugars; yeast (up to the limit of 1%); impalpable sugar; identical natural and natural flavors; emulsifiers; sorbic acid preservative; preservative potassium sorbate.