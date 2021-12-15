the Panthers start their adventure in the best way – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

18:02 OA Sport thanks you for following the emotions of this match with us and I wish you a good continuation of the evening.

18:00 Performance on the shields of the usual Egonu, but the difference was made by the wall-defense system, the historical strong point of Conegliano, 13 big shots arrived. Now the Panthers will take the field against the Prai Club on Friday 17.

17:58 First set dominated by the girls from Santarelli who, in the next two sets, administered despite a few too many mistakes, with this result Egonu and her companions placed a serious mortgage on the passage to the semifinals.

17:55 Match dominated by the Panthers, who made their debut as best they could in this World Cup, winning probably the most complex match of the group.

25-23 PAOLA EGONU CLOSES IT!

24-23 Erdem’s Murone on Courtney, attention.

24-22 Fedorovtseva cancels the second match point.

24-21 Parallel of Ismailoglu.

24-20 Egonu! Poala gives 4 match points to the Panthers!

23-20 Area invasion of Paola, who went to the Moon.

23-19 Parallel printed on Lazareva’s line.

23-18 Egonu’s attack of an unprecedented power!

22-18 Babat’s winning seven.

22-17 Fedorovtseva’s long service.

21-17 Lazareva’s attack bags.

21-16 Deep parallel of Egonu.

20-16 Plummer takes a wall from Lazareva.

20-15 Deep Diagonal of Fedorovtseva.

20-14 Pushed lob by Egonu.

19-14 Parallel of Fedorovtseva from place four.

18-13 Courtney’s Net Invasion.

18-12 Fast by De Kruijf, Wolosz flawless in directing.

17-12 Broadside of Egonu without running up.

16-12 Lazareva’s attack is bagged.

16-11 Folie scores!

15-11 Fedorovtseva pipe who, without a wall, does what he wants.

15-10 Plummer’s fearful parallel.

14-10 Fedorovtseva breaks through on the hands of the wall.

14-9 Plummer’s hands-out.

13-8 Plummer’s big shot on Lazareva!

12-8 Wolosz Murone on Fedorovtseva! It is the first wall suffered by the Russian.

11-8 Long bar by Eda Erdem.

10-8 Ace by Eda Erdem.

10-7 Fedorovtseva’s winning diagonal.

10-6 Broadside of Egonu from the second line.

9-6 Error in Courtney’s attack.

9-5 One of the few winning attacks of Ismailoglu’s match.

9-4 Escape Lazareva’s pipe.

8-4 ACE OF EGONU!

7-4 Ancoraaaaaaa! Courtney’s double punch on the Turkish captain!

6-4 Courtney’s Murone on Eda Erdem!

5-4 Courtney breaks through on Eda Erdem’s hands of the wall.

4-4 Folie’s joke does not pass.

4-3 Plummer millinetric lob from second line.

3-3 Lazareva’s hands-out.

3-2 Fast first half of Folie.

2-2 Fedorovtseva also scored from place two, eleventh point for the Russian.

2-1 Ace from Wolosz!

1-1 Plummer’s broadside diagonally, eighth point for the American.

0-1 It starts with a fearful parallel from Fedorovtseva.

17:22 Second set not very nice from the point of view of the game, both teams were extremely foul, in the end Conegliano got the better thanks to some excellent series in service!

25-23 EGONU CLOSES IT!

24-23 Fedorovtseva cancels the first set point.

24-22 LET’S GO! Great serve by Frosini, Folie takes advantage of it in attack!

23-22 Frosini enters for the service.

23-22 Pipe by Egonu!

22-22 Fast by Erdem, too bad because Plummer had had the +2 ball.

22-21 ACE OF COURTNEY!

21-21 Fedorovtseva’s bloody mistake in pipe.

20-21 Egonu’s joke out.

20-20 Courtney brings Conegliano back in a draw!

19-20 ACE DI EGONU!

18-20 Courtney’s attack bags.

17-20 Lazareva sends her to +3, no time for the Panthers.

17-19 Wall of Eda Erdem on Egonu.

17-18 Ana Cristina enters and puts the ball on the ground.

17-17 Courtney takes the auction, too many mistakes in this second set.

17-16 Raphaela’s line does not pass this time.

17-15 Ace from Folie!

16-15 The series in the service of Fedorovtseva ends here.

15-15 Fedorvtseva pipes, all to be redone.

15-14 Error in Egonu’s attack, attention, we must start again immediately.

15-13 Lazareva’s winning parallel.

15-12 Fedorovtseva scores from place two.

15-11 First half behind Folie.

14-11 De Gennaro’s bad imprecision in the second line.

13-10 Plummer’s parallel broadside.

12-10 Error in Paola’s attack, the longest exchange of the match goes to the Turks.

12-9 Stepping on the three-meter line Egonu, a pity because De Gennaro had made a miracle in defense.

12-8 Fedorovtseva’s reception escapes, De Kruijf takes advantage of it.

11-8 Two flawless defenses by De Kruijf, then Egonu passes through the wall.

10-8 Courtney does not pass despite a good overlap by Wolosz.

10-7 Lazareva’s error in attack, what a disaster.

9-7 Muroneeee by Wolosz on Ismailoglu.

8-7 Hands-out by Egonu from place two.

7-7 Error in Plummer’s pipe.

7-6 Paola misses an easy support, the start of the second set is not particularly nice from the point of view of the game.

7-5 Courtnet’s network invasion, too bad because a winning wall had arrived.

7-4 Disaster in reconstruction of the Turks, De Kruijf takes advantage of it.

6-4 Fedorovtseva’s joke does not pass.

Lazareva’s 5-4 Mani-out is just her second point.

5-3 Egonu passes over the wall from place two, De Gennaro’s perfect ball intensity.

4-3 Out the Naz service.

3-3 Naz wins a goal contrast against Folie.

3-2 Lazareva’s error in attack, the Russian opposite is not understanding anything.

2-2 Plummer hands-out from seat four.

1-2 Fedorovtseva lob, be careful not to drop in intensity.

1-1 Parallel to Fedorovtseva, Egonu almost fails to pull it up.

1-0 It starts with a fast by De Kruijf.

16:55 We witnessed one of the best sets ever seen by a club team, Conegliano closed the practice in just twenty minutes. Egonu and her companions proved to be superior in all fundamentals, the wall-defense system, the historic winning weapon of the Santarelli girls, did not allow anything, even 6 walls arrived, 5 of which in a row! Wolosz varied the game well, serving Egonu more, the latter, on 8 lifts, put down 7 points.

25-12 Error in Erdem’s service, first set for Conegliano!

24-12 Fedorovtseva cancels the first in pipe.

24-11 Ismailoglu’s error, there are thirteen set-points for the Imoco!

23-11 Conegliano show! The wall-defense system is working great, Egonu close to 100% in attack.

22-11 Egonu puts down a ball at the net, good Frosini.

21-11 Frosini enters for the service.

21-11 Mani-out by Egonu, you never get this one.

20-11 Along the service of Plummer.

20-10 Seven of Folies, Wolosz is doing what he wants.

19-10 Lazareva hurt from nine meters.

18-10 Wonderful first half by Eda Erdem.

18-9 Escapes Fedorovtseva’s attack.

17-9 Egonu millimeter lob from the second line.

16-9 Ace of Naz.

16-8 Wolosz tries second intention, but Fedorovtseva was careful.

16-7 Plummer’s shoulder from seat four.

15-7 The series in Courtney’s service ends here.

15-6 FIFTH MUROOOOO! Popovic does not pass.

14-6 ANCORAAAAA! Wolosz says no to Lazareva!

13-6 Mamma mia! De Kruijf’s big shot on Popovic!

12-6 Technical time-out in progress.

12-6 DO NOT GO! Plummer’s Murone on Lazareva!

11-6 SHOW! Raised in overturned bagher from twelve meters by De Gennaro, then Plummer finds a parallel to a world champion!

10-6 Popovic’s lob does not pass, Conegliano extends!

9-6 Egonu attacks a range, excellent Wolosz scheme.

8-6 Muroneeeeeee by De Kruijf on Fedorovtseva!

7-6 Ismailoglu finds the hands of Wolosz’s wall.

7-5 Popovic’s good seven, attention to the Turkish central squads.

7-4 ACE OF EGONU!

6-4 Egonu’s indefensible diagonal, who is now leaving for service.

5-4 Lazareva’s winning pipe.

5-3 Wolosz’s amazing ball speed, Courtney makes no mistake in attack.

4-3 Fedorovtseva plays Conegliano’s three-placed block.

4-2 Plummer’s broadside from place two.

3-2 Fedorovtseva passes through the middle of the wall.

3-1 Spectacular rise behind De Gennaro, then Plummer breaks through diagonally.

2-1 Excellent defense by Courtney, then Egonu thinks about it in a lob, immediately break for the Panthers!

1-1 Our star answers: Paola Egonu!

0-1 It starts immediately with an attack by the star Fedorovtseva.

16:29 The Turks respond with: Lazareva, Ismailoglu, Fedorovtseva, Naz, Eda Erdem, Popovic and Orge.

16:28 This is the Conegliano sextet: Wolosz, Egonu, Plummer, Courtney, Folie, De Kruijf and De Gennaro.

16:26 The public could be a factor, the Turks are always particularly noisy, the stage is that of important occasions: 10,000 people present in Ankara!

16:25 Conegliano has finished his streak of consecutive victories, but in any case, despite injuries and endless difficulties, he is proving to be the team to beat again this year. There is curiosity in finding out which sextet will take the field, especially as regards the crushers department.

16:22 The Turks are tough players, compact on all fundamentals and with important individualities such as those represented by Fedorovtseva, Lazareva, Popovic and Eda Erdem.

16:19 Today’s match on paper is the most spectacular, we are talking about two teams that start as favorites for the title and are currently leading their respective championships.

16:16 As for the men’s tournament, the formula foresees two groups of three teams, the first two of each Pool directly qualify for the semifinals.

16:13 Conegliano won the last World Cup, dating back to 2019, on that occasion the Santerelli girls succeeded in a real miracle by winning in the semifinals with Vakifbank, after finding themselves under 10-14 in the tie-break, to then overcome the Eczacibasi in the final (3-1).

16:10 Ogggi, in Ankara, begins the hunt for Egonu and companions to the second World Cup, the most successful team in recent years wants to reconfirm!

16:07 Good evening and welcome to LIVE LIVE in Conegliano-Fenerbahce, match valid for the first day of the 2021 Women’s Volleyball World Cup.

Good evening and welcome to LIVE LIVE from Conegliano-Fenerbahce, match valid for the first day of the World Volleyball Women’s Club World Cup 2021. One of the most anticipated moments of the year has arrived, after the start of Serie A and the Champions League, the moment of the start of the maximum club competition has also arrived, Italy will be present with Conegliano.

The Panthers are the reigning champions, in 2019 the girls from Santerelli succeeded in a real feat: in the semifinals they managed to recover from 10-14 at the tie-break against Vakifbank, before beating in the final L‘Eczacibasi (3-1). Conegliano, after winning last year in the Champions League, has won everything available and the goal this year is to make up for it. Egonu and her companions find themselves in a rather difficult group, the Fenerbahce and the Praia Clube they are two formations of international caliber, to overcome the group in first position is essential to then find the second of the opposite group in the semifinal. Today’s will probably be one of the most beautiful matches of the entire tournament, we are talking about a clash in which the leaders of the Italian Championship and the leaders of the Turkish Championship will compete.

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE from Conegliano-Fenerbahce, a match valid for the first day of the World Volleyball Women’s Club World Cup 2021, news in real time, minute by minute, point by point, so as not to really miss anything. the match will start at 16:30 Italian time!



Photo: LiveMedia / Lisa Guglielmi