the paparazzi aesthetic loved by Hailey Bieber

Paparazzi are the new content creator. Despite being a concise one caption published under a photo on Instagram that portrays him on the street photographed by a paparazzo, the words of Damiano dei Måneskin summarize a trend that has interested and inspired a large number of fashion brands for years: the paparazzi aesthetic. Almost simultaneously with Damiano’s post, Sunnei, the Milan-based brand directed by Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo, unveiled its new campaign, which features models portrayed in daily activities such as walking, shopping and yoga, in total Sunnei look and photographed by a real paparazzo. An operation very similar to that carried out by the emerging brand Weekend and Beyond, in whose images the models cover their faces to hide it from the photographer’s lens.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It was 2018 when, within 24 hours, Balenciaga and Yeezy debuted campaigns inspired, if not completely copied, by the typical shots of the paparazzi, both in the poses of the models, almost annoyed, as soon as they got out of the car, in everyday contexts, and for the locations, sidewalks, parking lots, hotel entrances. Three years later those campaigns not only continue to be brilliant, but they seemed to have sensed the evolution of the industry, which with the advent of influencers and street style has made the paparazzi an integral part of their narrative.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The paparazzi aesthetic, if we want to call it that, owes much of its charm and diffusion to pop culture and celebrities that became popular in the late nineties and early 2000s, with the first stars of reality TV, movies and music, such as Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, as well as the inevitable Kate Moss, photographed at the exit of nightclubs and parties. The fashion industry soon made this aesthetic an expedient to tell about itself in a different way, almost with an external eye and with a certain dose of irony. Services have become iconic Don’t Shoot by Tim Walker (1999) o Hollywood by Steven Meisel from 2005, both for Vogue Italy. In 2006 Jimmy Choo chose a tabloid regular, Nicole Richie, as testimonial in a series of shots that played with paparazzi flashes, the same ones that were the background to Mark Ronson and Anja Rubik in the ad for the Fendi Pour Homme Fan fragrance . More recently, for the Spring Summer 2017 season, Moschino by Jeremy Scott had made Gigi and Bella Hadid the protagonists of a highly glamorous shooting with continuous references to pop culture and paparazzi.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This idea of ​​a “stolen shot” is experiencing a moment of great rediscovery thanks to the platforms in which these images have gained relevance. Pinterest and Instagram, but also TikTok, are invaded by vintage images of the looks of Lady D, Jennifer Aniston, Winona Ryder, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cindy Crawford, who have become the symbol of a new vision of fashion, constantly looking for that minimal style And effortless chic. Each image is the missing piece in a larger moodboard, each look can be replicated and re-proposed. Often celebs themselves post their paparazzi images on social media, most of the time to show a normal moment in their lives or a particularly successful outfit.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The paparazzo shot has finally become the last frontier of marketing and advertising, and not only during Fashion Weeks. When Kendall Jenner was photographed in New York in The Row total look, not only did the shot immediately go viral, but insiders immediately wondered if it was an upcoming collaboration. He worked a lot on the looks that would have photographed the paparazzi Maeve Reilly, the former stylist of Hailey Bieber, who with her daily looks, always impeccable and minimal, has become a style icon especially on social media. To reiterate, once again, that every street can become a catwalk.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io