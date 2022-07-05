‘The paper house’ and other series with bizarre remakes in other countries

Although the Spanish series has caused a sensation all over the world, just like her there are others that have their own versions in different countries.

The Money Heist is a Spanish television series created by Álex Pina Y It is about eight thieves who take hostages in the National Factory of La Moneda y Timbre de Españawhile the leader of the gang manipulates the police in order to carry out his plan, It was produced by Atresmedia in its beginnings, to later be for Netflix. For the experts, the Spanish series is one of the most successful of all time, so much so that South Korea made its remakebut it is not the only one, here we present other series with bizarre remakes in other countries.

Korea’s paper house

Ambit

Netflix always wants to be on the cutting edge and decided to make a Korean version of The Money Heist, starring actor Park Hae-soo, who is known for playing Number 218 or Cho Sang-woo in the series The Squid Game. It’s barely the first season and it has 12 episodes that you can’t miss.

breaking bad

Millennium

The Breaking Bad series it was made in EU, is recognized as one of the best series of our times and has a Colombian version. It stands out that in the series produced in that country, the protagonist is called ‘Walter Blanco’ instead of ‘Walter White’, as in the original series, causing amusement among viewers.

good doctor

AXN Spain

The interesting American series The Good Doctor from Prime Video in case you didn’t know is an adaptation originally made in South Korean territory. The series in the US stars the great actor Freddie Highmore and is so successful that it has a third copy called ‘Doctor Miracle’, this was made in Turkey. It does not matter if it is American, Turkish or South Korean, they are all very good and it is about the story of a young autistic man who works as a doctor.

The Simpson

Forbes

The former Soviet country Georgiawhich is currently the focus of attention for its problems with Russia, has just over 3 million inhabitants, because in this small country the version of The Simpson. The Eurasian bears the name ‘Samsonadzes’, his ‘Maggie’ is a parakeet named ‘Koke’. Likewise, they are a yellow-skinned cartoon family made up of a clueless husband. The series has attracted some attention by presenting Russian leaders in a negative light., against a background of tense conflictive historical relations between Georgia and Russia.

24

The Republic

She is originally from the US, starring actor, Kiefer Sutherland in the role of agent Jack Bauer of the Counter Terrorist Unit and Elisha Cuthbert. It was broadcast by the Fox network and produced by Imagine Television for several years.

It has 8 seasons from 2001 to 2010. What many don’t know is that in India they have their version, 24 (Indian TV series), it’s similar, but their Jack Bauer is called Anil Kapoor.

Scooby Doo

The confidential

This series is produced by Warner Bros Animation, has multiple versions since its premiere in 1969, to the present. This cartoon has been so famous that the name of its protagonists Scooby, Vilma and Shaggy that are used in schools as nicknames.

His fame is so great that Australia has its own version, it’s called: ‘Goober’ and is very successful in that country.