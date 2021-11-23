The paper house invades Rome with La Fiesta de Papel

On the occasion of the publication of the second part of the last season of The paper house, the Fiesta de Papel arrives in Rome

The wait is nearing its end: the next one December 3 will be made available by Netflix the second part of the last season of The paper house. On the occasion of the conclusion of the adrenaline-fueled Spanish television series, a themed party has been organized, which will take place in Rome on November 23rd starting at 5:00 pm. To give news of the event is the official Twitter page of Netflix Italy which, through a post published on November 22, revealed the location of the event.

Domani, dalle 17 trasformeremo Piazzale di Ponte Milvio in un ultimo, grande set de La Casa di Carta. Così, in caso aveste più di 18 anni e voleste diventare protagonisti degli ultimi saluti. 👀🥂 #LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/1sTKD1Hm5h — Netflix Italia (@NetflixIT) November 22, 2021

Through the tweet, we learn that the theme party, which organizers refer to as The Fiesta de Papel, will take place at the Piazzale di Ponte Milvio and that access to it is reserved for those who have reached the age of 18. It is not excluded that some members of the cast of the TV series will take part in the event: Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Belén Cuesta (Manila) e Enrique Arce (Arturo Román) revealed through Instagram stories that they are in the capital.

The paper house is a Spanish production and was created by Álex Pina (Vis a vis – The price of the ransom), who is also its main screenwriter. The series, in recent years, has experienced enormous international success, even reaching condition the collective imagination. Think, for example, of the masks depicting Salvador Dalì which, after being worn by the protagonists, began to appear on the most varied occasions, from cosplay fairs to protest demonstrations.

