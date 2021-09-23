The Paper House, is the story of Tokyo inspired by that of the film Leon? The parallels

Some attentive fans de The House of Paper have noted several parallels between the story of Tokyo, interpreted by Úrsula Corberó, and the 1994 film directed by Luc Besson, entitled Leon: The Professional.

Leon is considered a masterpiece of the history of cinema with Natalie Portman in the role of Mathilda And Jean Reno in the role of Leon, the hitman with a heart of gold. After a corrupt DEA agent named Stansfield (Gary Oldman) killed his family, Mathilda finds a safe haven from his lonely and somewhat strange neighbor, Leon, and discovers his true profession. The young woman insists that he teach her how “do the cleaning” so that he can take revenge.

Fans have noticed some parallels between Mathilda and Tokyo, but there are also some commonalities between the Professor and Leon.



We know that the Tokyo look is deliberately inspired by Mathilda and the most obvious similarity is in the hair. The short cut and the characteristic bangs are a tribute to Mathilda, Corberó explained:

“We were doing the costume test and seeing what would work. I had thought to myself, that a very short fringe and a cut like Mathilda would really give the character a bad look through her eyes “, said a NileFM the actress. “And then I came to the session where we were trying on the costumes and I noticed that the whole wall was covered with pictures of Mathilda, and it was a blast.”

But that’s not all, the relationship between the professor (Alvaro Morte) e Tokyo reflects a little that of Leon and Mathilda. In the man Tokyo has found a father figure, a mentor, a guardian angel and a strong motivation to rebel against life. Architecting and carrying out robberies is an unconventional job as it is to be a hitman.

In the fifth season of The House of Paper we have learned that it was a Berlin idea (Pedro Alonso) recruit Tokyo, the Professor was reluctant but eventually agreed and this unites him to Leon, who was reluctant to teach Mathilda the trade.

Tokyo she was one of the first recruits of the Teacher for the gang and she admired him while at the same time being very protective of him and also a little jealous which becomes evident when Lisbon entered the scene, Mathilda felt the same for Leon.

In the end, the Tokyo death scene strongly recalled that of the Leon’s death.



In the last minutes of the Volume 1 of the fifth season, Tokyo shoot on the team of Gandía and Sagasta and does his best to resist. Thanks to his sacrifice, he allows his friends to escape.

As he lies on the floor bloody and full of wounds from bullet, Gandía he approaches her to give her the coup de grace. He flips it over with one foot and aims the gun. But Tokyo with a wink and a smirk, he pulls out his ace up his sleeve, a grenade. The girl thus becomes involved in the explosion that kills her along with her enemies.

The scene is very similar to the last scene between Leon and Stansfield (Gary Oldman) in The Professional. After that Stansfield he shoots Leon from behind, approaches his bleeding body on the ground and turns it around with one foot. They are located opposite each other, and Leon he hands him something saying “This is from Mathilda.” The hitman has put a grenade in the hands of his rival and both die in the explosion.

The sequence is really very similar and the circumstances are the same, Leon and Tokyo they died as heroes and their sacrifice will always be remembered. We leave you with our review of La Casa di Carta 5 Part 1 and the 5 fundamental questions that the ending of La Casa di Carta must answer.