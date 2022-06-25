The Paper House: Korea. Tokyo is a fan of BTS

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.25.2022 13:23:39





After many months of waiting and few advances, the new Korean version of La casa de papel was finally released on June 24, Money Heist: Korea. There are not many critics or comments about it yet, but some consider that it can become one of Netflix’s great successes.

New characters arrived with this new heist and fans are already beginning to choose their favorites. In the Spanish version we could see an aggressive and independent Tokyo and this time it continues to prove itself but now it reveals a taste musical which coincides with that of many youths.

From the first minutes of the first episode of La casa de papel, Tokyo, which on this occasion is played by Jeon Jong-seo reveals that she is a big fan of BTS.

“If you are fans of BTS, you know that they use an English word. The fandom is called ‘Army’. They are in all parts of the world. Obviously, there is also in North Korea. The meaning of that word is army. I knew because I’ve been a fan of K-dramas since I was a child and secretly watched them.says Tokyo.

He concludes with a phrase that surprised many: “But something separated me from the other Armys, that I was in a real army,” he concludes.

This generated thousands of comments on social networks from BTS fans who were moved by the likes of Tokyo.