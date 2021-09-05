The Paper House once again conquers the Netflix audience

What’s trending at the moment on Netflix in Italy and around the world? In this weekly special of ours you will find all the answers to your questions. The House of Paper invades Netflix charts around the world except for three countries. Let’s find out together which ones …

This weekend at the top of the most viewed titles on Netflix Italy we find “without any surprise” the fifth part of the hugely popular Netflix original series The House of Paper. The series has easily reached the top of every country where the service is available (with the exception of the United States, Japan and South Korea). Once again the success of the show is impressive, so much so that in second place we find the special The Paper House – From Tokyo to Berlin. Third position for the film Afterlife of the Party which is achieving great success all over the world. The feature follows Cassie a girl who lives to have fun until one day she dies in a freak accident. The lover of worldliness must now correct the mistakes made in life to gain wings. Resists in fourth position He’s all that, while the new episodes of Good Girls. Sixth place for Clickbait, a title that has created a certain chatter in the last period especially on social networks, in fact the Netflix miniseries did not allow The House of Paper to grab the first position in the United States. The excellent word of mouth has allowed the title to obtain good results in many countries of the world. Seventh place for SAS: The Rise of the Black Swan, Netflix original movie with Sam Heughan And Ruby Rose. Eighth position for Eat, pray, love, the film with Julia Roberts directed by Ryan Murphy. Chicago Med and Shazam!, David D. Sandberg’s film with Zachary Levi And Mark Strong.

The House of Paper The Paper House – From Tokyo to Berlin Afterlife of the Party He’s all that Good Girls Clickbait SAS: The Rise of the Black Swan Eat, pray, love Chicago Med Shazam!

Below is the top 10 of the most viewed titles in the last 24 hours in the United States

Clickbait The House of Paper Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror Afterlife of the Party Green Lantern Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins Manifest He’s All That Cocomelon Sharkdog

Here is the Top 10 Most Popular Movies Around the World on Netflix on September 5, 2021:

Loading... Advertisements

Here is the Top 10 of the most popular TV series around the world on Netflix on September 5, 2021:

Last week: Netflix: He’s All That, the remake of Kiss Me, beats the competition around the world

What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments.