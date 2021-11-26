“The paper house”, the revelation of Pedro Alonso (Berlin): “This is why the series has been so successful” – Video

After five seasons, The paper house comes to its conclusion. Out on December 3 on Netflix the last five episodes of the final season. “The great success of the Spanish series is due to an exceptional planetary alignment. I believe it was the succession of a series of variables that have decreed the so-called ‘perfect storm’ “, said the actor. Pedro Alonso, in the “Berlin” series, interviewed byHandle. In the video, his reasoning.

