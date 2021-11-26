“The paper house”, the revelation of Pedro Alonso (Berlin): “This is why the series has been so successful” – Video
After five seasons, The paper house comes to its conclusion. Out on December 3 on Netflix the last five episodes of the final season. “The great success of the Spanish series is due to an exceptional planetary alignment. I believe it was the succession of a series of variables that have decreed the so-called ‘perfect storm’ “, said the actor. Pedro Alonso, in the “Berlin” series, interviewed byHandle. In the video, his reasoning.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Myrta Merlino insulted from the stage of the Circus Maximus: “Deplorevole”. She invites the no-vax Cisco Orlando on broadcast: “I would really like to know who is paying me, nothing has arrived yet”
Next article
Cartabianca, Bianca Berlinguer loses patience with the no-vax journalist: “So shut up, let him talk”