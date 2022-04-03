The paradise of rays that hides under the polluted waters of Rio

A paradise of giant rays dances in silence near the coast of Rio de Janeiro, a miracle that experts cannot explain due to the pollution that concentrates one of the most important bays in Brazil and that, together with the hand of man, they have in risk of extinction to these marine wonders.

From the speckled that measures more than three meters and enchants with its back full of white dots, to the smallest, such as the viola, whose meat is highly desired, they are part of the magical world that hides under the murky waters of the iconic Bay of Guanabara and that came to light by the Instituto Mar Urbano, (IMU), an NGO that promotes the conservation of marine diversity in Rio.

Its director, biologist Ricardo Gomes, discovered the gigantic rays when he was making images for a documentary that showed the underwater life in the bay, a place that many considered inhospitable due to its high degree of pollution.

The film, which came to light in 2017 and won the palms at the first UN conference on the oceans, was the engine for experts to continue studying that habitat and especially the rays.

In an interview with Efe, Gomes explained that when he saw them for the first time, he counted about 100 rays in the bay, about three meters each, and that, together, they occupied an area similar to that of a soccer field.

“I had no room at the bottom to put my hands because there were so many rays. In the almost 30 years I’ve been diving in Rio de Janeiro, that was the most incredible thing I’ve seen in my life,” he said.

Guanabara Bay, which bathes the center and north of Rio de Janeiro and was the main port of access to the city for centuries, is home to hundreds of marine species and is the fifth in the world with the greatest biodiversity of rays, with seven species recognized and another three under study.

This cove has 44 beaches and a score of islands and islets throughout its almost 400 square kilometers of area, and is bathed by 35 rivers, most with high levels of pollution.

As Mario Moscatelli, also a biologist and environmental consultant, explained to Efe, the bay receives a daily load of garbage and untreated sewage from at least 50% of the population that lives in its surroundings, which translates into about four million people.

For the environmentalist, the problem has not been one of money, because since 1994 there have been several programs involving “hundreds of millions of dollars”, but “the terrible management of resources from both an economic and technical point of view.”

Moscatelli and Gomes hope that things will improve in the coming years with the recent privatization of Rio’s sanitation services, but for now it is a latent problem that not only affects biodiversity, but also those who are in the habit of consuming skate meat, something with which in turn they are collaborating for its extinction.

Endangered species

The commercialization of the meat of these species in Rio and Brazil is high, especially the “viola” variety, of the genus Pseudobatos, a ray often confused with a species of shark (caçao-anjo or Squatina spp), which is more small and has a different format than the one commonly known.

According to Gomes, in Rio, ray meat is highly desired due to its flavor and its low cost, which is why it is even part of the diet of children in public schools, which can become “a public health problem.”

“Guanabara Bay is an area highly contaminated by metals and the rays are at the bottom, where these metals accumulate,” he explained.

Added to this are their own characteristics, since the rays “have a late sexual maturity”, a complicated mating and gestation periods that last up to 19 months and from which very few offspring are born -maximum 5-, a strong contrast compared to the 500,000 eggs that other fish generate twice a year.

Of all the species of rays identified in the cove at least five are in danger of extinction and three in critical danger.

The issue is complicated by the possible expansion of the Santos Dumont runway, one of Rio’s airports, since the project is gaining momentum and, if it materializes, it would end up with the home of a good part of these species in the bay.

To help save them, Gomes proposes encouraging diving tourism in Rio, since in other countries the demand to observe this type of “sea butterflies” is high and, due to their life expectancy, which is about 20 years, they can leave great dividends usable for its conservation.