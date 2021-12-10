The Paradise of the Ladies 6, what are Adelaide and Umberto risking?

At Villa Guarnieri Adelaide stares at the cup in episode 64 of season 6. Umberto jokes, she continues to reflect on Flora. That girl is clouding the Commendatore’s senses. The Contessa cannot explain how she can be so sure that she has not seen the Gallo file in the safe. What can Umberto do to reach the end of his path to the truth? Maybe those of Adelaide are paranoid suggestions. Does he realize what they are risking? They should dispel any doubts.

The Paradise of the Ladies 6, how do Adelaide and Umberto take their revenge with Flora?

At Villa Guarnieri Italo goes out on errands. She is not going to buy gifts for her family. He spends Christmas with the Guarnieri who have become his family. Adelaide is not happy with the decorations. Italo leaves Flora alone since both Adelaide and Umberto are also out for dinner. The butler is at your disposal. Flora is happy to stay alone. In fact, as soon as Italo goes out he goes to Umberto’s studio and approaches the safe. Search the Commendatore’s drawers. He has to hurry and find the combination to open it … Nothing to do. He puts everything back in place, but a thread breaks. It’s not a casuality. It is a trap.

Heaven of the Ladies 6, what’s Adelaide’s next move against Flora?

Umberto enters his studio later. He notices the thread hanging down. Think back to when he found Flora there. The plan worked. Someone tried to open the safe and the wire broke. According to the Commendatore, they must remain calm. Flora is a hypocrite. Umberto realizes that he lied to him looking him straight in the eye. Adelaide told him from the start. Umberto agrees with the Countess. Do you think you are the only one who understands people? From this moment we do as the Countess says who wants to see how good she is at playing theirs “Beloved guest”. We are afraid to find out how Adelaide and Umberto take revenge with Flora.